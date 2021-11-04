Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The morning service will be held at 11 and the evening service at 6:30. Wednesday’s service, which will include the Patch Club for first- through fifth-graders and a teen program, will be held at 7 p.m. Nursery will be available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning. Information, visit http://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. Sunday for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and the worship service starts at 11 a.m. This week’s sermon will be “The Always God: Always Pursuing,” from Luke 15. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Guest speaker Luka Temaj will lead Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. The sermon will be titled “Discovering God’s Will.” Sunday school Bible study meets at 9:45 a.m. The service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page or the website at www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Hobbie McCreary will continue preaching through the book of Acts. His sermon on Sunday will be “No Other Name.” Scripture will be from Acts 4:1-12.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: Join us Sunday at 9:45 a.m. for Bible study classes for all ages. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour. We will honor Pastor Roy Yelton and Assistant Pastor Charles Biggs Sunday for their faithful service to our Lord. Preaching at 10:45 a.m. in our sanctuary. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. Wednesday evening’s service starts at 6:30 with prayer and Bible study, along with Discovery Bible Club for kids. All services will be livestreamed on our website oaklandavebaptist.com.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: Indoor worship will be held on Sunday at 9 a.m. with social distance practices in place. Holy Communion will be observed. The sermon title is “How Often Does This Happen.” Sunday school begins at 10:15 a.m. The service will be broadcast on 95.5 FM and is available within 150 feet of the church.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church , 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “What Giving Tells Me about God and Me” will be the message in the sanctuary on Sunday. We will celebrate All Saints Sunday. Onsite services will be held as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Waiting for the Dead,” from Judges 5:24-28, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Jessie Starnes will provide the special music. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and children’s church will be held at 11:15. The Sunday evening service begins at 6. During Wednesday’s evening prayer and Bible study, we are studying in chapter 7 of Micah. The service begins at 6. All our services are on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: Military veterans and spouses of deceased veterans will be honored and recognized during the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday, preceded by patriotic music by Joy Shoun, Kennedy Morelock, Wes and Mandy Greer, and a flute solo by Hannah Monroe. Veteran Curtis Huskins will provide a historical summary of veterans’ sacrifices and the origin of the Veterans Day holiday. The Rev. Nick Colbaugh invites everyone to attend. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: There are still a few seats available for the 9:45 a.m. worship service Sunday. Early arrivals get priority seating when the worship music begins at 9:26 a.m. The service also will be broadcast to those in the parking lot and surrounding area on FM 95.5. From 2 Thessalonians 3, Dr. Wayne Emery will speak on “Do The Right Thing.” The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. Information, visit www.euchurch.org.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 West F St.: Join us online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching on Mark 12:38-44. Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “The Meaning of Forgiveness” is the title of the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering Contemporary worship service begins at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on the church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Sunday’s service will be held in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message, “Roles That Only Jesus Can Fill,” from Luke 9:18-20. Ron Winter will lead the scripture reading. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St. Jonesborough: Sunday’s service will be held at 10:30 a.m. indoors or outside in your car, tune your radio to 107.5. The Wednesday evening prayer service begins at 7 indoors. Services will be led by Pastor Jerry Powers. We do have a 10 a.m. coffee fellowship before church on Sunday in the dining room.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: During Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service, All Saints Day will be observed. Those church members who passed in the last year will be remembered. Those attending the service will be given the opportunity to remember and light a candle in memory of friends and family members that have passed. Also, Holy Communion will be observed. Find a link to the livestreamed and virtual service on the church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org. Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Ihfe’s Monday evening Bible study will continue at 6 p.m. The website will provide a link to the Bible study.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: Sunday’s worship services will be held at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via Facebook and the church website. The sermon topic is “We Will Be Like Jesus.” All Saints Day will be celebrated at both services. Special music will be provided by a combined Adult Choir, Hand Bell Choir, flutist and pianist at both services. The American Heritage Class will meet on Saturday at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The Ladies Bible Study Class will meet on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The Hand Bell Choir will rehearse on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Wednesday Night Bible Study Class will meet at 7:30 to continue the study of the Book of Luke. This will also be livestreamed. Deaf interpretation for worship services is available by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Special events
Cornerstone Fellowship, 169 Judge Baines Road, Fall Branch: Cornerstone will host a free clothing and household items giveaway on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon. If you are in need, you are welcome. Sizes from newborn through plus size. Absolutely no flea market dealers or yard salers as this event is designed to help those in need. Information, call 423-348-7682.
Avoca Christian Church, 2417 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, Tenn.: The church will host The Hoppers, a nationally known Southern gospel group from North Carolina, in concert Saturday at 2 p.m. Admission is free, but a love offering will be taken.