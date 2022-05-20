Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: The congregation will meet at 9 a.m. for the Sunday worship service. The sermon will be “Keep Jesus’ Word.” Sunday school will follow at 10:15 a.m.
Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: Due to the cancellation of last Wednesday’s service, Westside will present the fourth part of “Easter” series this week. The meal will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by the video at 7. The Willing Workers will have a yard/bake sale on Saturday, May 21, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will begin on Sunday at 10 a.m. The morning worship service will be held at 11 and the evening worship service will start at 6:30. Wednesday’s service, featuring Patch Club for first- through fifth-graders and a teen program, will be held at 7 p.m. A nursery will be available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning. Information, visit http://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “The Point of Us” will be the message in the sanctuary at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday. The schedule of services is as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary with Holy Communion; traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary; Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot; and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school is available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. This week is Care for Creation Sunday and Munsey will have a Blessing of the Animals at 3 p.m. in the lower CLC lot. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Mountain View will hold Sunday school services in the church beginning at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will be held at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “Resurrecting Peter” will be Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service, which will be held in-person and online. The sermon will come from John 21:9-25. 1stchurchjc.org, the church’s website, will provide a link to the virtual service. Sunday school will meet at 9:15. Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s women’s Bible study will continue at 1 p.m. Tuesday with both in-person and online options available. The website will provide a link to the online option. Wednesday evening programs have been canceled for the summer.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person or online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for Sunday’s worship service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon on Psalm 1, titled “Fishing Advice.” The adult forum and youth group will meet in person. You can also join the adult forum, Wednesday meditation and Thursdays with Jesus online. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: “The Two Sides of Salvation — Providing and Partaking” will be the subject of Minister Palma L. Bennett’s sermon on Sunday. Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in joyful song and Communion. Mt. Bethel is preparing for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday with Decoration Day set for Saturday, May 28, and a special Salute to Veterans the next day. Both the church and cemetery are considered one of the oldest Christian churches and cemeteries in the state with burial dates going back to the early 1800s. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday night Bible study will be held at 6. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Keystone will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Sunday during the worship service with a meal to follow. There will be no Sunday school this week. The worship service will start at 11 a.m. and feature the sermon “Foundations,” from Matthew 7:24-29. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “How to Become Children” will be the message for the 11 a.m. worship service, John 1:6-13. John Augustas will provide the special music. Sunday school begins at 10 am. Children’s church is at 11:15 am. Special Sunday evening service will began at 6 p.m. We encourage parents to bring their children for the viewing of a film concerning the truth about God’s creation. We are studying in chapter 2 of Habakkuk during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study, service begins at 6 p.m. Nursery provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. All are welcome. Call 423-330-2247 for more information or visit our website at www.libertyfellowshipjc.org
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 East Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service music begins at 9:30. From the book of Acts chapter 2, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring a message “What God’s Spirit Enables.” Guest soloist will be Candy Sutherland. By using FM 95.5 the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections Group meets at 11 a.m.in Room 206. The Revelation class meets at 6 p.m. in the Commons. For more information, see the church website, euchurch.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 East Main St., Johnson City: This Sunday, Downtown Christian Church will have services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, Senior Minister, will be bringing message “The Christian’s Vital Breath,” from I Thessalonians 5:17. Gerrye Vance will provide special music. Stephen Moore, Intergenerational Minister, will lead the Communion Meditation. Dr. W. Edward Fine, Associate Minister, will lead Offering Meditation. Wednesday evening Bible study will meet on May 25, at 6 p.m. and continue its study of Revelation. DCC continues collecting diapers, baby wipes and hand soap for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Central Christian Church, 106 Fox and Main streets, Jonesborough: Central Christian continues in our Apologetics sermon series this Sunday with the question of “Is the only way really what Jesus said in John 14:6 — “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” We would love for you to join us in person or online. Worship service starts at 10:30 a.m. Children are dismissed for children’s church at 11 a.m. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. for all ages. Worship service is live streamed to our Facebook page. Feel free to worship there with us. The link to our Facebook page is www.facebook.com/CCCJonesborough. Or feel free to check out our website at cccjonesborough.com.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “How You Should Pray” is the title of the sermon for all worship services this Sunday. The Traditional worship services begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service begins at 11 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on our church website, cbcjc.org. For more information about services, schedule changes, and other information, visit our website or call the church office at 926-7121 during office hours, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Bible Schools
Borderview Christian Church, 1338 Bristol Highway, Elizabethton: Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School will be held Sunday, May 22 through Wednesday, May 25, from 6-8:20 nightly. The railroad theme is subtitled “Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through” and will explore the lives of Paul, Peter, John, and Jesus. The children will travel to different railway communities for worship, learning, crafts, food, and recreation throughout each evening. This VBS is designed for ages 4 through fifth grade. The public is invited to attend and may register online at borderview.org or at the nightly VBS. Sallie Biles is the youth/VBS director.
