Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Gray: Sunday’s message, “The 7 Last Words about the Bible and Evolution,” by the Rev. Jeff Briere will be presentd at 11 a.m. The Bible and the Theory of Evolution need not be at odds. They’re both right. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m., but available any time after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “Reclaiming Your Identity’’ will be the message at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church. Worship will be posted on Sunday by 8:30 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page at www.facebook/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org, and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram, and we’re on site at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Please join us at 9 a.m. Sunday for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: During our renovation project we will meet in the Family Life Center for all services. In-person Sunday services are at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Nursery is available for Sunday’s 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. services and Wednesday’s service. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will not run. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: The Rev. Jody Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s in-person worship service at 10:30 a.m. will be “The Lost Son” as we continue in the series from the Gospel of Luke (15:1-32). All COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Sunday school classes will not meet. Reservations for attendance are strongly suggested and may be made at the church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org or by calling 928-9222. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube for those who prefer not to meet in-person.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Avoid a Similar Fate” is the title of the sermon for all worship services Sunday. The Gathering contemporary worship service begins at 9 a.m. and the traditional worship service begins at 11 a.m. with all services held in the sanctuary. Sunday School and the online worship experience will be available on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit www.cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “New Life In Christ,’’ from John 11:25-26, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Special music will be provided by Tom Foster. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church at 11:15 a.m. Sunday evening service begins at 6. We are studying in the Book of Amos during our Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study. The service begins at 6. Our services can be seen on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Everyone welcome. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Using scripture from Titus 2:11-14, Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon Sunday will be “Amazing Grace,” one of the most beloved of Christian hymns.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The 11 a.m. Sunday sermon is titled “Noah’s Faith,” as the series of messages from Hebrews continues. In-person church services have resumed at 11 a.m. Services may be viewed online on Clark Street’s Facebook or YouTube. Sunday school Bible study will resume March 7 at 9:45 a.m. Small group Bible study with Pastor Randy Hommell will meet at 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Recommended COVID-19 guidelines remain in place.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will be meeting in our spacious auditorium and balcony for worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The preparation for worship music will begin at 10:15 a.m. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday’s message by Dr. Wayne Emery is from the Gospel of Matthew 20:1-16 and has the topic “How Socialism Sabotages Grace.” Participants are encouraged to wear masks.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Join us at the 11 a.m. worship service, “Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep,” from 1 Corinthians 1:18-25. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. We look forward to worshipping with you. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St.: Join us for online worship at http://www.youtube.com/c/FirstPresbyterianChurchElizabethton. On Sunday at 11 a.m., the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon on Luke 15:1-32 titled “The Parsimonious Son.” Youth and Adult forums, Wednesday Meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at www.fpcelizabethton.org. All in-person events remain canceled until further notice.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: We will continue services in the chapel at 10:45 a.m. Guest speaker Bo Deaton will bring the message. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the offering meditation. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: We offer indoor or outdoor services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Once COVID passes we will resume a fuller schedule. Everyone is welcome and we ask that you wear a mask.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: We will conduct worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday with the sermon topic “The Disposition of the Penitent.” Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via the Facebook page, YouTube and the church website. Sunday school and Bible study will be held at 9:15 a.m. The LHM Class, “Lost Book” will meet on Saturday in the fellowship hall at 9 a.m. The Esther-Mary Circle will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the fellowship hall. The Hand Bell Choir will rehearse on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Lenten Worship will continue Wednesday with a worship service at 7 p.m. with the sermon topic “Pray for a Penitent Heart” and will be livestreamed. The service will be preceded by a Lenten Supper at 6 p.m. Information, call 926-5261.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Join us Sunday as the Rev. Andy Wyatt continues through the Gospel of Mark. This week, he will give a sermon from Mark 14:53-15:15 titled “A Bogus Trial.” Please join us in-person at either the 8:30 or 11 a.m. service. You can also join through our website, wpcjc.org. We look forward to worshipping with you.
Special events:
Chimney Top Free Will Baptist Church, 1330 Chimney Top Loop Fall Branch: Donald and Tammy Harding from Wise, Virginia, are scheduled to be at the church on March 7.