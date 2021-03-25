First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: For Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. in-person worship service, Pastors Jodie and Gary Ihfe will retell the story of Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem and His arrest and death sentence of the cross. For those who choose not to worship in-person, the service will be livestreamed. Find the link at 1stchurchjc.org. Holy Communion will be celebrated. At 10 a.m. on Saturday at The Neighborhood Center, 210 W. Maple St., the Community Mission Distribution will occur. Also on Saturday at 10 a.m. with all activities outside, the children’s Easter egg hunt will take place. Pre-registration is required for this activity.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. Sunday for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Hobbie McCreary closes his series “Hymns that Proclaim Him” on Sunday with “Just As I Am,” a hymn written in 1834 by Charlotte Elliott. Scripture will be from Matthew 11:28-30.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: During our renovation project we will meet in the Family Life Center for all services. In-person Sunday services will be held at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. for Sunday school, 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday’s service will begin at 7 p.m. Nursery is available on Sunday for the 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. services and on Wednesday for the 7 p.m. service. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run starting March 28. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Chimney Top Free Will Baptist Church, 1330 Chimney Top Loop, Fall Branch: Jerry Scalf is scheduled to preach Sunday during the morning service.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: It’s Back To Church Sunday at Oakland Avenue. Sunday school starts at 9:45 a.m. with all classrooms open for all ages from toddler to seniors. Nursery provided. Worship in our sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. with our choir and Pastor Roy Yelton. Evening service at 6. Wednesday prayer and Bible study at 6:30 p.m. All services livestreamed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit oaklandavebaptist.com.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “Returning Home — Praising God in Word and Deed” will be the message Sunday. Worship will be posted on Sunday by 8:30 a.m. on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org, and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram. We’re onsite at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Come celebrate Palm Sunday with us.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: We offer indoor or outdoor services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. We will hold an outdoor Easter sunrise service on Sunday, April 4 — or indoors if weather is bad — at 7 a.m. We will not hold a 10:30 a.m. service on Easter Sunday. Everyone is welcome and we ask that you wear a mask.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Gray: “Challenging The Myth Of Powerlessness,” will be the sermon from Eric Bannan. You are changing the world whether you like it or not. Inspired by David LaMottes’s book and work for social justice, we will explore how our everyday choices make more difference than we realize. We will take a look at how big change can be made up of small changes. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: During the 11 a.m. worship service we will be observing Communion using the prefilled juice and wafers. The message will be “God Forgets,” from Jeremiah 31:34. Special Communion music will be provided by Amy Duncan and our Church Choir. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Pastor David Foster will bring the message for the Sunday evening service at 6. We are studying in the Book of Amos during our Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study. The service begins at 6 p.m. Our services can be seen on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will meet in our spacious auditorium and balcony for worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The preparation for worship music will begin at 10:15 a.m. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday’s message by Dr. Wayne Emery is from the Gospel of Matthew 21:28-32 and has the topic “What Do You Think?” Participants are encouraged to wear masks.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The Palm Sunday message is titled “Glorying in the Cross Alone!” In-person church services have resumed at 11 a.m. Services may be viewed online on Clark Street’s Facebook or YouTube. Sunday school Bible study meets at 9:45 a.m. Small group Bible study with Pastor Randy Hommel meets at 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Recommended COVID-19 guidelines remain in place.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “From Triumph to Tears” is the title of the sermon for all worship services this Sunday. The Gathering contemporary worship service begins at 9 a.m. and the traditional worship service at 11 in the sanctuary. Sunday school lesson and the online worship experience will be available on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items visit www.cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St.: Join us for online worship at http://www.youtube.com/c/FirstPresbyterianChurchElizabethton. On Sunday at 11 a.m., the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon on Luke 19:29-44 titled “The Things That Make for Peace.” Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at www.fpcelizabethton.org. All in-person events remain canceled until further notice.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Join us at Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service for the message “Is Your Faith Casual or Committed?,” from Luke 19:36-38 and Matthew 27:15-23. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. We look forward to worshipping with you. Visit us online at faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: We continue services in the chapel at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Dr. W. Edward Fine will be bringing the message “The Way of the Cross,” from Mark 15:21-41. Dr. Robert Wetzel will lead the Communion and offering meditations. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minster, will lead the congregational hymns/choruses. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: The Palm Sunday worship services will be at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with the sermon topic “Loud Hosanna.” Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The Instrumental Ensemble and the Chancel Choir will perform special music also at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via Facebook and the church website. The Men’s Bible Study will meet on Saturday at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall. A Maunday Thursday worship service will be held at 7 p.m. with Holy Communion and the stripping of the altar will conclude the service. Deaf interpretation is available at worship services and arrangements can be made by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Special Events
Borderview Christian Church, 1338 Bristol Highway, Elizabethton: The church will present a Good Friday service, called the “The Cross Experience,” on Friday, April 2, at 7 p.m. This service of instrumental music, scripture, and video clips will bring the reality of the cross to all those in attendance. Instrumentalists will include Ryan Eggers, saxophone; Cyndie Leimbach, flute; and Scott Reynolds, piano. Individuals in the church will read the scriptures of the cross with the service culminating with Communion. Social-distancing, masks, and hand hygiene will be practiced at all times and the public is cordially invited. Scott Fisher serves as senior minister.