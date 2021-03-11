Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: The Rev. Jodie Ihfe’s sermon will be “True Riches” from the sermon series from the Gospel of Luke (16:19-31). Our in-person worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Please call the church office (928-9222) to register to attend the service, or register online at 1stchurchjc.org. The service will also be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook. The Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held March 27 from 10 a.m. until noon. Registration for the egg hunt is required. Sign up for the hunt at the church’s website.
Munsey United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St. Johnson City: “Awakened to Life — Finding Renewed Hope’’ will be the message Sunday. Worship will be posted on Sunday by 8:30 a.m. on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org, and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram. We’re onsite at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “A Call To Consecration,” from John 21:15-17, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Special music will be provided by Pam Williams. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church will start at 11:15 a.m. Sunday evening service begins at 6. We are studying in the Book of Amos during our Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study, service begins at 6. Our services can be seen on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Everyone welcome. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: During our renovation project we will meet in the Family Life Center for all services. In-person Sunday services will be held at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday school will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday’s service will be held at 7 p.m. Nursery is available for Sunday’s 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. services and Wednesday’s 7 p.m. service. All services and Sunday School will be available online also. Buses will run starting March 28. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Job Road, Gray: Sunday’s message will be “ A Conversation with Margaret Fuller,” by the Rev. Jeff Briere. Fuller was an author, a Unitarian and an early feminist, who hung out with Ralph Waldo Emerson. She pays us a visit today. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live on Sunday at 11 a.m. but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Sunday’s 11 a.m. sermon is titled “Abraham’s Faith” as the series of messages from Hebrews continues. In-person church services have resumed at 11 a.m. Services may be viewed online on Clark Street’s Facebook page or YouTube. Sunday School Bible study meets at 9:45 a.m. Small group Bible study with Pastor Randy Hommel meets at 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Recommended COVID-19 guidelines remain in place.
Martindale Baptist Church, 2406 Old Lewis Road, Johnson City: Sunday’s 10:45 a.m. worship service will feature a sermon by Tim Furches, from Pensacola, Florida. The message will be “Prophesies about the Nation of Israel” from Ezekiel 36-39.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will meet in our spacious auditorium and balcony for worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The preparation for worship music will begin at 10:15 a.m. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday’s message by Dr. Wayne Emery is from the Gospel of Matthew 20:20-26 and has the topic “The Search For Significance.” Participants are encouraged to wear masks.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “The Solid Rock,” a hymn written in 1834, is the topic of Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon Sunday. Scripture is from Luke 6:46-49.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: Join us for Sunday school at 9:45 a.m., followed by the preaching of God’s word at 10:45 a.m. in our sanctuary. The Sunday evening service will be held at 6 and Wednesday’s prayer and Bible study at 6:30 p.m. All services will be livestreamed on YouTube or Facebook. Information, visit oaklandavebaptist.com.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: We will conduct worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday with the sermon topic “God So Loved The World.” Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via the Facebook page, YouTube and the church website. Sunday school and Bible study will be held at 9:15 a.m. The Instrumental Ensemble will rehearse on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Lenten worship will continue Wednesday with a worship service at 7 p.m. with the sermon topic “Hope in the Lord” and will be livestreamed. The service will be preceded by a Lenten supper at 6 p.m. Information, call 926-5261.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Implications of the Incarnation” is the title of the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services begin at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. There will be no gathering for the contemporary service this week. The Sunday school lesson and the online worship experience will be available on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit www.cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 West F St.: Join us for online worship at http://www.youtube.com/c/FirstPresbyterianChurchElizabethton. On Sunday at 11 a.m., the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon on Luke 16:19-21 titled “Standing With Lazarus.” Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at www.fpcelizabethton.org. All in-person events remain canceled until further notice.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: We continue services in the chapel at 10:45 a.m. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will bring the message. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion and offering meditations. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Join us this Sunday as the Rev. Andy Wyatt continues through the Gospel of Mark. This week, he will give a sermon from Mark 15:16-41 titled “Death Brings Life.” Please join us in person at either the 8:30 or 11 a.m. services. You can also join through our website, wpcjc.org.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Join us at the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. We look forward to worshipping with you. Visit us online at faithlife.com/keystonepc.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Elizabethton: Jennifer and Taylor Greene will be in charge of the special music during the 11 a.m. worship service this Sunday followed by a message from Pastor Rev. Nick Colbaugh. In addition to attending the services, other options include livestreaming at www.nlfwbchurch.com and via 93.3 FM radio for vehicles parked at the church.