Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages begins at 10 a.m., with the morning worship service at 11. The evening service will begin at 6:30 on Sunday. Wednesday’s service is at 7 p.m. Nursery is available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “Saving the World” will be the message on Sunday. Worship will be posted on Sunday by 8:30 am on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram. Onsite services are 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school is available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Gray: Sunday’s service will be from the UUA General Assembly. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m. and anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Continuing in the sermon series from Acts, Senior Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service will be “Turning the World Upside Down.” Also, the service will be livestreamed. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the online service. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:15. The church’s Community Mission Food Distribution will occur at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Neighborhood Center located at 210 W. Maple St.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “In Remembrance of Him” will be the sermon Sunday at the 11 a.m. worship service. Pastor Hobbie McCreary will use scripture from Luke 22:7-20.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship service starts at 11. This week we will look at “The Cure for an Accusing Heart,” based on 1 John 3:19-24. We look forward to worshiping with you. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Dennis Deese from Fan the Flame Ministries will be the guest speaker during Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship. Sunday school Bible study meets at 9:45 a.m. There will be no Thursday Bible study this week. The 11 a.m. worship may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org or our Facebook page.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “The Complete Recipe For Salvation,” from Romans 1:16, will be the message for the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. Special music will be provided by Mila Laughlin. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service starts at 6. During the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study, we are studying in the book of Jonah. Service begins at 6. Our services can be seen on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Everyone welcome. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Join us each week for Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., indoors or outdoors, and Wednesday evening Bible study at 7, where we are studying John.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Hard Questions” is the title of the sermon for all worship services Sunday. The Gathering contemporary worship service begins at 9 a.m. and the traditional worship service begins at 11 a.m. All services will be in the sanctuary. The Sunday school lesson and the online worship experience will be available on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit www.cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: The service will be in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Paul “Pat” Mooney, senior minister, will continue the sermon series, “The Offer of a Lifetime,” with the message “God’s Offers You Lasting Hope,” from Luke 24:13-35. Services are also available on Facebook and YouTube.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: We will conduct Sunday worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. The sermon topic is “The Grace of Giving.” Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services and the adult choir will perform at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and the church website. The Men’s Bible Study will meet Saturday at 9 a.m. The Bible Study Class on the book of Luke will meet on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall and will also be livestreamed. Deaf interpretation is available at worship services and arrangements can be made by calling the church office at 926-5261.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will meet in our auditorium and balcony for worship Sunday morning at 10:30. The preparation for worship music and videos will begin at 10:15 a.m. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday’s message by Dr. Wayne Emery is “When Trouble Comes. ..” and is from the series “Finding Strength For Times Like These,” a study of the book of Esther. A class on “A Prophetic Look At Revelation,” led by Linda Garrett, will meet at 6 p.m. in the fellowship area. Information, visit www.euchurch.org.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 West F St.: Join us in person at the church or online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship this Sunday at 11 a.m. Amber Athon will be preaching a sermon on Mark 5:21-43 titled “Life and Belonging.” Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Special events
Gray United Methodist Church 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will have a free drive-thru meal for the community July 1, from 6-7 p.m. The menu will consist of hamburgers with all the fixings, baked beans, chips and dessert. If you or someone you know would like or need a meal, just come by the church. Someone will greet you and bring your meal to you. We hope to see you there as everyone is welcome.
Horse Creek Church of God, 900 Old Jonesboro Road, Chuckey: The church will host the Chuck Wagon Gang in concert on July 11 at 10:30 a.m. There is no admission charge; a love offering will be taken for the group. Information, visit www.thechuckwagongang.net.