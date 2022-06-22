First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: From Ephesians 4: 1-16, Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service will be “Equip the Saints.” You may worship in person or online. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the online option. Sunday school will meet at 9:15 a.m. with classes for all ages. The church’s food pantry, 210 W. Maple St., will distribute food on Saturday, June 25, at 10 a.m.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: On Sunday, Minister Palma L. Bennett’s sermon will be “The Six Kingdoms.” Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in joyful song, prayerful meditation and Communion. A unique Patriotic Concert will be held on Sunday, July 3, at 6 p.m. Don Brandon will perform musical selections using 36 hand bells. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the worship service at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday Bible study will be held at 6 p.m. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: On Sunday morning, there will be coffee and conversation at 9:45 with worship and preaching at 10:30. On Wednesday night, Bible study will begin at 7.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: Pastor Emeritus Rev. Ray Colbaugh will preach during Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. The Rev. Brandon Young will preach during the 6 p.m. service. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: On Sunday, Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. The morning worship service will begin at 11 and the evening worship service will begin at 6:30. Wednesday’s service, with Kids Blast for first- through fifth-graders and teen program, will start at 7 p.m. A nursery is available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning. Information, visit http://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast Sunday’s 11 a.m. service.
Munsey Memorial Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday will be “Is That For Here or To Go?” in a special blended service in the sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. (note the special time), with Munsey’s new senior pastor, the Rev. Dr. Kip Laxson, preaching. There will be no Sunday school this week. The Open Door service will be held at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot. Live streaming of the 10:30 a.m. sanctuary service can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Union Hill Freewill Baptist Church, 125 Lane Hill Road, Elizabethton: On Sunday,the church will welcome Joel Crisp to share his songs and testimony at 11 a.m. At 6 p.m., the Rev. Rodel Domingo will sing and preach. You may join in person or online.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will be held in the church at 9 a.m. Sunday. At 10 a.m., the drive-in service will be held. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Sufficient Grace,” from 1 Corinthians 12:9 and 1 Kings 4:1-7, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. John Augustas will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. Sunday evening’s service will begin at 6. We are studying in Zephaniah during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study at 6 p.m. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on the church’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Delivering Hope Tabernacle, 406 E Maple Street, Johnson City: The Saturday night service will be held at 7 with Pastor Tracy Puckett speaking.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: Sunday worship will begin at 9 a.m. with “Worthy” as the sermon. Sunday school will follow at 10:15 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 West F St., Elizabethton: Join us in person or online (http://fpce.churche/youtube) for worship on Sunday, at 11 a.m. Willam Kirkwood will guest preach a sermon from Psalm 131, titled “Let Us Pray.” The adult forum and youth group will meet in person. You can also join the adult forum, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus online. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Our Good God Gives Good Gifts” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m in the sanctuary, The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on the church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The church will welcome Michael and Michelle Odom, from Martha’s Hands Mission group, during Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service as they give their testimony about serving in Honduras. Tina Lunsford will provide the special music. Small groups Bible study will meets at 9:45 a.m. The 11 a.m. worship serivce may be viewed via Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E Main St., Johnson City: The church will have services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “When the Curse is Lifted,” from Romans 8:18-25. Mike Ward will present special music. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Steve Lowe, elder, will lead the offering meditation. Wednesday evening’s Bible study will meet at 6:30 and continue its study of Revelation. Downtown will conclude its collection of summer clothes for men, women, and children for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service beginning at 11. The sermon will be “Area 51,” from Dueteronomy 6:4-9 and Matthew 22-34-40. The church will facilitate an “Experiencing God” study starting July 11 at 10 a.m. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Vacation Bible Schools
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible school will be held Monday-Thursday, June 27-30, from 6:30-8 nightly for children 6-12 years old. The theme will be “Jungle Journey.” For information, call the church office at 423-477-3311.
Union Hill Freewill Baptist Church, 125 Lane Hill Road, Elizabethton: On Monday, June 27, through Wednesday, June 29, children ages preschool through teens are invited to attend “Let Freedom Ring” Vacation Bible School from 6:30-8:30 nightly. Food, music, crafts and learning about Jesus will be featured. For information or transportation, call 423-360-5145 and leave a message.