Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. Stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park.
Munsey United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “Even God Took a Break” will be the message on Sunday. Worship will be posted by 8:30 a.m. on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram. We will have onsite services at 9 and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot and 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school is available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages is at 10 a.m. with the morning service at 11 and the evening service 6:30 on Sunday. Wednesday’s service begins at 7 p.m. Nursery is available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Continuing in the sermon series from Acts, Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon for the 10:30 a.m. worship service will be “A Light to All,” from Acts 13:42-52. The service will be livestreamed, and a link to the service may be found at 1stchurchjc.org. In-person Sunday school will meet at 9:15. FUMC’s family night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark to watch the Johnson City Doughboys will be Wednesday, June 16, at 6.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: Sunday’s worship will be held at 9 a.m. with Sunday school at 10. The sermon topic is “Smallest, Yet Greatest.” Drive-up listening for the sermon is on 95.5 FM. Information, call 423-202-0027.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: The Rev. David Reece will bring the message for the 11 a.m. worship service. Special music will be provided by Jessie Starnes. We meet for prayer at 9:45 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. with children’s church at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service begins at 6. During the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study at 6, we are studying in the book of Jonah. Our services can be seen on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and the worship service starts at 11. This week we will look at “Satan is Alive but Not Well,” from 1 John 3:8. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon on Sunday will be “Characteristics of a Godly Church Member.” Scripture will be from Romans 1:7-17.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Gray: Sunday’s sermon will be “Loving Happiness,” by Jonna Rae Bartges. Easy things you can do to empower yourself in your pursuit of happiness. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 East Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will be meeting in the auditorium and balcony for worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The preparation for worship music and videos will begin at 10:15 a.m. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday’s message by Dr. Wayne Emery is “When Your Peace Is Threatened” and is from the series “Finding Strength For Times Like These,” a study of the book of Esther. A class on “A Prophetic Look At Revelation,” led by Linda Garrett, will meet at 6 p.m. in the fellowship area. Information, visit www.euchurch.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: We will have services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Paul “Pat” Mooney, senior minister, will continue the sermon series ‘‘The Offer of a Lifetime” with the message “God Offers You Real Purpose,” from Mark 5:1-29. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the scripture reading and offering meditation. Dr. Joel Piercy will lead the Communion meditation. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The 11 a.m. Sunday message is titled “Our God: A Consuming Fire” as the series of sermons from the book of Hebrews continues. Sunday school Bible study meets at 9:45 a.m. Thursday Bible study meets at 11 a.m. with a study in the book of Job. Service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “This is the Gospel” is the title of the sermon for all worship services this Sunday. The Gathering contemporary worship service begins at 9 a.m. and the traditional worship service begins at 11 a.m. All services will be held in the sanctuary. The Sunday school lesson and the online worship experience will be available on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit www.cbcjc.org or call the church office at 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St.: Join us for online worship at http://fpce.church/youtube. This Sunday at 11 a.m., ETSU UKirk Campus Minister John Golden will be preaching a sermon on Mark 1:14-20 titled “Christ’s Coming Out.” Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Join us each week for our Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., indoors or outdoors, and Sunday evening Bible study at 6. All services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Join us this Sunday as the Rev. Andy Wyatt continues his series on Psalms. He will be giving a sermon from Psalm 4 titled “Praying When You are Angry.’’ Please join us in person at either the 8:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. service. You can also join through our website wpcjc.org.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: Sunday worship services are at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. The sermon topic is “Temporal and Eternal.” Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via Facebook and the church website. The Lutheran Hour Ministries series “Death ... What Then?” class will meet in the fellowship hall on Saturday, June 12, at 9 a.m. The Esther-Mary Circle will meet on Monday at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The Bible study class on the book of Luke will meet on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall and will also be livestreamed. Deaf interpretation is available at worship services and arrangements can be made by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Special events
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will serve a free community drive-thru meal on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come and pick up a meal during this time. The menu will be nachos and dessert. Just drive up to the side of the church and there will be someone to greet you and bring your food to you. Bring a friend or neighbor, or just take a meal to someone you know who would enjoy one. The church is located beside the Appalachian Fairgrounds.
Carol McKamey Woodard: The singer, formerly of The McKameys from Clinton, will sing on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. at Bays Mountain Baptist Church, 2000 Meadowview Parkway, Kingsport, and at 4 p.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market, 308 Clinchfield St., for the Shades Of Grace church service. Those attending this service are asked to bring a lawn chair.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: A free Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 18 and up will be held Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Neighborhood Center parking lot, 210 W. Maple St. Each person getting a vaccination will receive a coupon for one free meal at One Acre Cafe, 603 W. Walnut St.
Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 353 Cedar Grove Road, Johnson City: The church will hold a Parenting Conference with speaker April Kandel on June 26, from 9-11:30 a.m. Please RSVP and register for attendance at https://form.jotform.com/211546149790157 to let us know the number of people to expect. A meal will be served after the conference and child care will be provided.