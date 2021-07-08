Westside Church: Steven James, author of Christian books, will speak on “Good Things Running Wild” during the Sunday service, 10-11 a.m.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “God’s Lavishing Ways” will be the message Sunday. Onsite services are as follows: a blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, a traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, 11 a.m. Open Door in the Melting Pot, 11 a.m. contemporary service in the Christian Life Center, and Sunday school is available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, followed by the morning worship service at 11. The evening service will begin at 6:30. Wednesday’s service will be held at 7 p.m. Nursery is available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “The Ends of the Earth” will be Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service, which will also be livestreamed. The sermon is a continuation of the series of sermons from Acts (28:17-31). Visit 1stchurchjc.org for a link to the online service. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:15 a.m.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Gray: “Trauma and Triggers: Flipping the Script,” by Charis Carter. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live on Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Join us for Sunday school at 10 a.m. and the worship service at 11 a.m. This week we will look at “Love Is The Theme,” from 1 John 4:7-16. We look forward to worshiping with you. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “A Prescription for Revival” is the title of the sermon for traditional worship services on Sunday. Schedule changes: Sunday school will begins at 9 a.m. at the church with youth Sunday school at Winged Deer Park. The traditional service will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, the Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Winged Deer Park. Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket. The Sunday school lesson and the online worship experience will be available on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For more information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit www.cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Hobbie McCreary will begin a new series on forgiveness on Sunday. The first sermon will be “The Faithful Promise of Forgiveness.” Scripture will be from Psalm 86:5.
First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City: Sunday services will be held on campus in three venues — in the Worship Center (masks optional) at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.; in the Christian Life Center at 9:45 a.m. with all COVID protections in place; or worship through your car radio at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Live Spanish translation will be held at the 11:15 a.m. service. Worship online at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at www.fcc-jc.org/online or watch Facebook Live at 9:45 a.m. at www.facebook.com/fccjc/. Services can also be watched on Spectrum channel 198 and Comcast channel 4 from 8 a.m. until noon.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: The Rev. Andy Wyatt will continue his series on Psalms. He will deliver a sermon from Psalm 25 titled “Praying for Guidance.” Please join us in person at either the 8:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. service. You can also join through our website, wpcjc.org
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Troy Rust, director of missions from the Holston Baptist Association, will be the guest speaker during the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday. Sunday school Bible study meets at 9:45 a.m. There will be no Thursday Bible study this week. The 11 a.m. worship may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org or our Facebook page.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 West F St.: Join us online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon on 1 Samuel 17 titled “Laying Down Our Stones.” Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Paul “Pat” Mooney, senior minister, will bring the message “God’s Cure for Worry,” from Psalm 23:1. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion and offering meditations. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the scripture reading. Services are also available on Facebook and YouTube.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will continue our new schedule with preparation for worship music and videos beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the worship service at 9:45 a.m. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Dr. Wayne Emery will begin a new series of messages on “Increasing Our Joy With God,” from the book of Habakkuk. Sunday’s message will be ‘Increasing Our Appreciation For God — Moving From Asking to Praising.” The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The class on “A Prophetic Look at Revelation” meets at 6 p.m. in the fellowship area and is taught by Linda Garrett. Information, visit www.euchurch.org.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: Bethlehem will conduct Sunday worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. The sermon topic is “Spiritual Blessings.” Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via Facebook and the church website. The Instrumental Ensemble will perform at both services, playing some of their favorite and most-requested pieces. The Lutheran Hour Ministries Class “Death — What Then?” will meet on Saturday at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The Ladies Bible Study Class will meet on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The Bible study class on the book of Luke will meet on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall and will also be livestreamed. Deaf interpretation is available at worship services and arrangements can be made by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Special Events
Full Gospel Holiness Church, 2225 N. Greenwood Drive, Johnson City: A clothing giveaway will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the building beside the church. Lots of summer clothing will be available.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us for Vacation Bible School July 11-14 from 6:30-8:30 nightly. The theme for this year is “Unearthing the Truth.”