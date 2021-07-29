First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: The 10:30 a.m. worship service will feature guest minister Rev. Caleb Frazier, director of the Wesley Foundation at East Tennessee State University. His sermon will be “Jesus after Dark,” which will be taken from John 3:1-17. Also, Holy Communion will be observed. To participate in the service virtually, find a link to the service at 1stchurchjc.org. Sunday school will begin at 9:15 a.m.
First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City: The church will continues the sermon series “Greatest Hits” on Aug. 1. Services will be held on campus in three venues. Services will be held in the Worship Center (masks optional) at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. The 9:45 a.m. worship service will be held in the Christian Life Center (all COVID protections in place). Worship through your car radio at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Live Spanish translation will be held during the 11:15 a.m. service. Worship online at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at www.fcc-jc.org/online or watch Facebook Live at 9:45 a.m. at www.facebook.com/fccjc/. Services can also be watched on Spectrum channel 198 and Comcast channel 4 from 8 a.m. until noon.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “Whose Bread is This?” will be the message Sunday. Onsite services are as follows: blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, 11 a.m. Open Door service in the Melting Pot, and 11 a.m. contemporary service in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school is available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Prayer as an Incense,” from Psalm 141:1-2 and Exodus 30:34-38, will be the message for the 11 a.m. Sunday service. Special music will be provided by Jessie Starnes. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. with children’s church at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service starts at 6. During the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study we are in Micah 1. The service begins at 6. Our services are on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will continue our new Sunday schedule with preparation for worship music and videos beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the worship service at 9:45 a.m. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Guest messenger will be Rich Aubrey, campus minister at Milligan University. Sunday’s message will be “Close Encounters of the Best Kind.” The Reflections Group will be led by Rob Allen and will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. Information, visit www.euchurch.org.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Job Road, Gray: On Sunday, Jos deWit, a chemist at Eastman Chemical Co. and a cradle Roman Catholic, tells you about the St. Vincent de Paul Society. This charity, which is almost 200 years old, consists of lay Catholics who help those in need, about 90% of whom are not Catholic themselves. Jos will explain the group’s work in general, and relate some specific ways they have been able to support families and individuals in our community this past year. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Hobbie McCreary will conclude his series on forgiveness with a message titled “The Forgotten Past of Forgiveness.” Scripture will be from Micah 7:18-20.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. The worship service starts at 11 a.m. This week we will look at “Boldness in Prayer,” from 1 John 5:14-15. We look forward to worshiping with you. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St.: Join us online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon on 1 Kings 18:20-39 titled “Saying No to Say Yes.’’ Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “The Wrong Path Never Leads to the Right Place” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The Gathering contemporary worship service begins at 9 a.m. and the traditional worship services begins at 11 a.m. All services will be held in the sanctuary. The Sunday school lesson and the online worship experience will be available on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit www.cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Services will be held in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Paul “Pat” Mooney, senior minister, will bring the message, “God’s Rx for Emotional Healing,” from Psalm 23:1-6. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion and offering meditations. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the scripture reading. Services are also available on Facebook and YouTube.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Join us each week for Sunday services at 10:30 a.m., indoors or outdoors, and Wednesday evening Bible study at 7. All services will be led by Pastor Jerry Powers.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA , 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Join us Sunday as the Rev. Andy Wyatt continues his series on Psalms. He will be giving a sermon from Psalm 90 titled “How to Finish Well.” Please join us in person at either the 8:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. service. You can also join through our website, wpcjc.org.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: We will conduct Sunday worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Guest Pastor Mike Thurau will lead the worship services. Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via Facebook and the church website. The Men’s Bible Study Group will meet on Saturday at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall and the Wednesday Bible study class will meet at 7:30 p.m. to continue the study of the Book of Luke. Deaf interpretation for worship services is available by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Special Events
Watauga Valley Freewill Baptist Church, 106 Watauga Valley Church Road, Elizabethton: The Golden Group will meet on Aug. 5 at 11 a.m.
GriefShare grief recovery seminar and support group: The group meets at Grace Baptist Church in the annex house, 1118 Broad St., Elizabethton, every Tuesday starting Aug. 24 from 1-3 p.m. until Dec. 7. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.” Information, call 542-5551 or visit www.griefshare.org. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or would like more information.