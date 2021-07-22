First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Steve Reis, a church staff member attending United Theological Seminary, will be the guest preacher for the 10:30 a.m. worship service. His sermon will be “There’s a Miracle Here.” Worship with us in person or online. Visit the church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, for a link to the online service. Sunday school will commence at 9:15 a.m. The monthly Community Mission Food Distribution will occur at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, at the Neighborhood Center, 210 W. Maple St.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday with a “Back-to-School Sunday” for school-age kids. The morning service will be held at 11 and evening service at 6:30. Wednesday’s service will begin at 7 p.m. Nursery is available for all services, and all services and Sunday school will be available online. Buses will run. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: The Rev. Rusty Verran will preach on Sunday during the 11 a.m. worship service. He will present his personal testimony with a recount of his recovery from COVID-19, which included extended hospitalization and a lengthy healing process, which is still ongoing.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “A Pastoral Prayer” will be the message Sunday. Onsite services will be held as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, 11 a.m. Open Door service in the Melting Pot and 11 a.m., contemporary service in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school is available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon on Sunday will be “The Furnished Provision of Forgiveness” as he continues a series on forgiveness, The scripture will be from Colossians 1:14.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Luka Temaj will be the guest speaker during the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school Bible study meets at 9:45 a.m. There will be no Thursday Bible study this week. Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org or our Facebook page.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “The Fatal Choice,” from Deuteronomy 1: 19-44, will be the message for the 11 a.m. worship service. Special music will be provided by Amy Duncan. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. with children’s church at 11:15. The Sunday evening service starts at 6. During the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study we are studying in Chapter 1 of Micah. The service begins at 6 p.m. Our services are on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Gray: This week will be Music Sunday. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and the worship service starts at 11. This week we will look at “The Witness of the Spirit,” from 1 John 5:6-13. We look forward to worshiping with you. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: Preparation for worship music and videos begins at 9:30 a.m. Sunday and the worship service at 9:45 a.m. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Dr. Wayne Emery will conclude a series of messages on “Increasing Our Joy With God,” from the book of Habakkuk. Sunday’s message will be “Increasing Our Confidence in Our Future.” The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The class on “A Prophetic Look at Revelation” will meet at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Area and is taught by Linda Garrett. Information, visit www.euchurch.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Go for the Gold” is the title of the sermon for all worship services Sunday. The Gathering contemporary worship service begins at 9 a.m. and the traditional worship service begins at 11 a.m. with all services being held in the sanctuary. Sunday school lesson and the online worship experience will be available on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit www.cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Join us each week for the Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., indoors or outdoors, and Wednesday evening Bible study at 7. We are currently studying Isaiah. All services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Sunday’s services will be in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Dr. W. Edward Fine will bring the message “God’s Rx for Guidance,” from Psalm 23:1-3. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the congregational singing. Heather Cheri Billheimer will present special music. Dr. Joel Piercy will lead the Communion meditation. Steve Lowe will lead the offering meditation. Services are also available on Facebook and YouTube.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Join us Sunday at Westminster Presbyterian as the Rev. Andy Wyatt continues his series on Psalms. The sermon will be from Psalm 35 and is titled “Can I Really Pray This Way?” Please join us in person at either the 8:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. service. You can also join through our website, wpcjc.org.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 West F St.: Join us in person or online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon on Genesis 22:1-14 titled “The Power of Myth and the Violence of God.” Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Information, visit http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Special Events
Keystone Freewill Baptist Church, 110 Bettie St., Johnson City: Vacation Bible School will begin Sunday and run through July 30 from 6:30-8:30 nightly.
Oak Grove Christian Church, corner of Powder Branch and Jim Elliot roads, Elizabethton: The church will hold a craft sale July 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church pavilion. Items for sale include fresh baked goods, new handiwork and craft items, gently used baby clothes and many garage sale bargains. All proceeds will support several missions in Elizabethton and Carter County as well as India and Africa. Information, call Kathy Buck at 737-8889.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, 603 Sunset Drive, Johnson City: The church will hold a yard sale Aug. 7 in the church parking lot from 8 a.m. until noon. Proceeds from the sale will be used to support Habitat for Humanity and other Covenant missions. Covenant Presbyterian Church supports not only Habitat for Humanity but also Family Promise, Mom Power, Good Samaritan Ministries, the Melting Pot, Rise Up! (For Kids) and The River. Members are currently collecting items for the sale. Items collected so far include electronics, furniture, sporting goods (including a full set of golf clubs), books, toys, and various household items. For more information about Covenant, call 423-282-532 or see our webpage https://cpcjc.org/ and find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Covenant-Presbyterian-Church-Johnson-City-TN-104423522965945.