Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the morning service at 11 and the evening service at 6:30 on Sunday. Wednesday’s service will be held at 7 p.m. Nursery is available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run. Information, visit www.buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311n. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Borderview Christian Church, 1338 Bristol Highway, Elizabethton: The church will celebrate God and Country Day on Sunday, July 4, at 10:45 a.m. with a special service full of patriotic music, focusing on the God that blesses the USA. The adult choir ministry will sing and veterans will be recognized with a special gift. Scott Fisher, senior minister, will be preaching on the “God and Country” theme. There is no community block party planned this year, but plans are already gearing up for 2022.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “The Price Tag” will be the message on Sunday. Worship will be posted on Sunday by 8:30 a.m. on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram. We will have one service onsite outdoors at 10 a.m. in the upper Christian Life Center parking Lot. If it rains, we will have the service inside in the CLC gym at 10 a.m. There will be no Sunday school or nursery available this Sunday.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Gray: We will have a Soapbox Sunday Service this week. In this special service, members and friends exercise their right to free speech and “get up on their soapbox” to tell us something about which they are concerned or passionate. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live on Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “Live or Die” will be Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe’s sermon for the 10:30 a.m. worship service. The sermon will be a continuation of the series from Acts (Acts 21:7-14). The service will be livestreamed, and a link may be found at 1stchurchjc.org. The service will include the observance of Holy Communion. Preceding the service will be Sunday school at 9:15 a.m.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Dennis Deese from Fan the Flame Ministries will be the guest speaker during Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship. Sunday school Bible study meets at 9:45 a.m. There will be no Thursday Bible study this week. The 11 a.m. service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org or our Facebook page.
Grace Baptist Church: 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Our guest speaker on Sunday will be the Rev. Michael Heath. In keeping with the Fourth of July celebration, he will be speaking on freedom and independence and God’s view of both.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The church will have a new schedule with preparation for worship music and videos beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the worship service at 9:45. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday’s service will have a patriotic theme. The message by Dr. Wayne Emery is “Happy Birthday America.” The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. Information, visit www.euchurch.org.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Spiritual Drought In America,” from Haggai 1:3-11, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Special music will be provided by Pam Williams. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. with children’s church at 11:15. No Sunday evening service. During the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study, we are studying in the book of Jonah. The service begins at 6 p.m. Our services can be seen on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Everyone welcome. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and the worship service starts at 11 a.m. This week we will look at “Test the Spirits,” from 1 John 4:1-6. We look forward to worshiping with you. Information, visit ufaithlife.com/keystonepc.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: The Rev. Andy Wyatt continues his series on Psalms. He will be giving a sermon from Psalm 23 titled “The Lord is My Shepherd.” Join us in person at either the 8:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. service. You can also join through our website, wpcjc.org.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: Sunday worship services will be held at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. The sermon topic is “Power in Weakness.” Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services and the adult choir will perform at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and the church website. The Bible study class on the book of Luke will meet on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall and will also be livestreamed. Deaf interpretation is available at worship services and arrangements can be made by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Join us each week for the Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., indoors or outdoors, led by Pastor Jerry Powers. Wednesday evening’s Bible study will be held at 7. We are currently studying John.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: We will have services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Paul “Pat” Mooney, senior minister, will deliver the Independence Day message “What God Expects Of America,” from Micah 6:7-9. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the scripture reading. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion and offering meditations. Services are also available on Facebook and YouTube.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 West F St.: Join us online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon on Psalm 27 titled “The Myth of Redemptive Violence.” Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Free Indeed” is the title of the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The contemporary worship service begins at 9 a.m. and the traditional worship service begins at 11 a.m. All services will be held in the sanctuary. The Sunday school lesson and the online worship experience will be available on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit www.cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Special Events
Brian Burchfield: The soloist will be sing at Shirley’s Restaurant, 3266 US Highway 321, Fish Springs community, Hampton, on Friday, July 2, starting at 5 p.m. This will be outside at the restaurant stage/porch.
Full Gospel Mission Kitchen of Hope, 740 E. Sevier Ave., Kingsport: Food, music and fun will be held on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. and is free of charge. The cookout will celebrate the faith and freedom in the community with hamburgers, hot dogs, ribs and barbeque, with baked beans and macaroni salad. Meals will be take-out only. The event is hosted by the Full Gospel Mission Church, Releasing the Kingdom Ministries and the New Vision Youth. Information, call Assistant Pastor Alisha Williamson at 423-276-7332 or Johnnie Mae Swagerty at 423-429-7553.
Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church, 1004 E. Lakeview Drive, Johnson City: The church is welcoming its new pastor Dexter Brummitt and his wife, Phyllis.
Horse Creek Church of God, 900 Old Jonesboro Road., Chuckey: The church will host the Chuck Wagon Gang in concert on Sunday, July 11, at 10:30 a.m. There is no admission charge; a love offering will be taken for the group. Information, visit www.thechuckwagongang.net.