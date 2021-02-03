East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will meet in our spacious auditorium and balcony for worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The preparation for worship music will begin at 10:15 a.m. The service will be broadcast on FM 95.5 to those in the parking lot. Sunday’s message by Dr. Wayne Emery is from the Gospel of Matthew 13:44-46 and has the topic “What’s It Worth?” Participants are encouraged to wear masks.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: We offer indoor and outdoor services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Once COVID-19 passes we will resume a fuller schedule. Everyone is welcome and we ask that you wear a mask.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Join us for online worship at http://www.youtube.com/c/FirstPresbyterianChurchElizabethton. On Sunday at 11 a.m., the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon on Luke 7:1-17 titled “A Tale of Two Cities.” Youth and Adult Forums, Wednesday Meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at www.fpcelizabethton.org. All in-person events remain canceled until further notice.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Join us at the 11 a.m. worship service with the topic “Who’s In Charge?,” from Isaiah 40. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. We look forward to worshipping with you. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: We will conduct worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday with the sermon topic “All Things to All Men.” Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via the Facebook page, YouTube and the church website. Sunday school and Bible study will be held at 9:15 a.m. The Youth Group will meet at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The Ladies Bible Study will meet on Tuesday at 10 a.m. to continue their study of the book of Matthew. The board of directors will meet on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Catechism Class will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. This will also be livestreamed. Information, call 926-5261.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The 11 a.m. sermon is titled “Keep On!” as the series of messages from Hebrews continues. In-person church services will resume Sunday. Recommended COVID-19 safety precautions will still be in use. Services may be viewed online on Clark Street’s Facebook or YouTube pages. The Thursday 11 a.m. Bible study will resume Feb. 11.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Please join us this Sunday as the Rev. Andy Wyatt continues through the Gospel of Mark. This week, he will give a sermon from Mark 12:13-24, titled “Questions, Questions, Questions.” Please join us in-person at either the 8:30 or 11 a.m. services. You can also join through our website, wpcjc.org. We look forward to worshipping with you!
First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City: Beginning its sermon series “We are God’s Plan A. There is no plan B,” Feb 7 services will be held on campus in three venues. Services will be held in the Worship Center at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Worship is available in less-populated rooms or through your car radio at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Live Spanish translation will be held at the 11:15 service. Registration is requested for all on-campus services to reserve a parking space or socially distanced seating inside. For information and to register, visit https://fcc-jc.org/regather/. Worship online at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at www.fcc-jc.org/online. Services can be watched on cable — Spectrum Channel 198 and Comcast Channel 4 from 8 a.m. until noon.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: As a follow-up to last Sunday’s sermon on “The Old Rugged Cross,” Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s message this week will be “Christ Arose.” Scripture will be from Matthew 27:57-28:6 as he continues the series “Hymns that Proclaim Him.”
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “The Man Who Crucified Christ,” from Matthew 27:33-54, will be the message for the 11 a.m. worship service. Special music will be provided by Tom Foster. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. We will not have a Sunday evening service. We will be back in our church for the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study at 6 p.m. We are studying in the Book of Amos. Our morning worship service and the Wednesday service can be seen on Facebook Live. Nursery provided for all services. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Jonson City: “Destined for a Throne” is the title of the sermon for our online-only worship service Sunday. The sermon, Sunday School lesson and the online worship experience will be available on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For more information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit www.cbcjc.org or call the church office at 926-7121 during office hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Gray: Sunday’s message will be “Say Their Names,” by the Rev. Jeff Briere. Although Unitarian Universalism is overwhelmingly comprised of white people, there are Blacks and other marginalized people in our ranks. Today we identify them. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live on Sunday at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: As our in-person worship remains suspended, please worship with us online. Our livestreamed service will begin at 10:30 a.m. You may receive it on YouTube, Facebook, or at 1stchurchjc.org. The sermon by Senior Pastor Jodie Ihfe will be “Are We There Yet.” The sermon will be from the series from the Gospel of Luke and focus on Luke 7:18-35.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Please join us at 9 a.m. Sunday for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park and are looking forward to seeing you this Sunday.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: During our renovation project we will meet in the family life center for all services. In-person Sunday services will be held at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will not run. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: On Sunday, we will continue services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Paul “Pat” Mooney, senior minister, will bring the message “A Lax Church,” from Revelation 2:12-17. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion and offering meditations. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.