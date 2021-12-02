Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park and are looking forward to seeing you this Sunday.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: On Sunday, Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. The morning service will begin at 11 and the evening service will start at 6:30. Wednesday’s service, which includes Patch Club for first- through fifth-graders and a teen program, will be held at 7 p.m. Nursery will be available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning. Information, visit http://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We enter the Christmas season by celebrating the First Sunday of Advent. The worship service will begin at 9:45 a.m. with the pre-service worship music at 9:26 a.m. The service will be broadcast to those in the parking lot and surrounding area on FM 95.5. From the first chapter of the Gospel of John, Dr. Wayne Emery will speak on “The Mystery of Christmas.” Recording artist George Walsh will be the guest soloist, accompanied by Gail Aurelio. Information, visit www.euchurch.org.
Munsey United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “Repentance is a Good Thing” will be the message in the sanctuary on Sunday as we celebrate the second Sunday of Advent. Onsite services will be held as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the 11 a.m. contemporary service in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school is available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service starting at 11. Our ongoing sermon series is titled “The Promise.” A promise is an assurance that a certain thing will come to pass. This week’s sermon will be “The Shepherds: Peace,” from Luke 2:8-14, Isaiah 9:6-7, and Romans 8:6-7. We look forward to worshiping with you. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Hobbie McCreary will continue his journey through the book of Acts on Sunday with a message titled “A Call to Prayer and Solemn Assembly.” Scripture will be Acts 4:31.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “Prince of Peace,” from the sermon series “You Shall Name Him,” will be the sermon by Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. Worship with us in person or virtually. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the online service. Holy Communion will be celebrated. Sunday school will begin at 9:15 a.m. and classes will be provided for all ages. Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s ladies’ online Bible study will continue on Monday evening at 6. Visit the above website for a link to the Bible study.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship message will be titled “Peace” as the second Sunday of Advent continues. Sunday school Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. The service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit the church’s Facebook or www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “God Does the Impossible” will be the sermon title for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on our church website cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St.: Join us in person or online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching on Ezekiel 37. Adult forum, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Youth will meet in person. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: The church will have services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. Jack Harris, senior minister, will be bringing the message. Alisa Hearl and Jacob Edwards will provide special music. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Steve Lowe, elder, will lead the offering meditation. DCC is continuing to collect lotions, tissues, socks, towelettes, stationery, and other expressions of love for shut-ins and nursing home/assisted living community residents, which are being distributed during its Christmas caroling. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: The Sunday service will be held at 10:30 a.m. (indoors or outside in your car, tune your radio to 107.5 FM) and the Wednesday evening prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. (indoors). Services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers. We do have a 10 a.m. coffee fellowship before church on Sunday in the dining room. All are welcome.
Special Events
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 107 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: The church will kick off a monthlong celebration of Christ’s birth this Sunday. During the 11 a.m. morning worship service, Alan Shepard and Tammie Cole will provide Christmas musical selections, followed by a Christmas message by Pastor Emeritus Rev. Ray Colbaugh. The New Liberty Kids will provide a Talent Night singing songs and playing various musical instruments. Pastor Rev. Nick Colbaugh invites everyone to attend both services as the church celebrates Christmas. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.