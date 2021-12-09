Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday Bible study for all ages is at 10 a.m. Morning service and Choir Christmas Cantata at 11 a.m. and evening service 6:30 p.m. Wednesday service, Patch Club for 1st-5th grades and teen program is at 7 p.m. Nursery is available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning. Go to website: http://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311 for additional information. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday morning service.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Please join us at 9:00 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our “Drive-in Service.” You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: Indoor worship service on Sunday at 9 a.m. with social distancing practices in place. The sermon title is “Bear Fruits.” Sunday school will follow at 10:15 a.m. Broadcast is available within 150 feet of the church on 95.5 FM.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St.: The 11 a.m. worship message will be entitled “Joy” as the third Sunday of Advent continues. Sunday school Bible study meets at 9:45 a.m. The service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. For more information check out the church’s Facebook or website at www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: Sunday worship times are 8:30 a.m. for the traditional service, 9:30 a.m. for Sunday school, and 11 a.m. for traditional and The Gathering services.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: For the third Sunday of Advent, Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon will be “Son of God” from the sermon series “You Shall Name Him” for the 10:30 a.m. worship service which will also be available online. Sunday school will meet at 9:15 a.m. The Taste of First, our annual Christmas fellowship, will be in the fellowship hall 4-6 p.m. Pastor Ihfe’s ladies’ online Bible study will continue at 6 p.m. Monday evening. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the Bible study and to the worship service. The Community Mission Food Distribution will occur on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. at the Neighborhood Center, 210 West Maple St.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 East Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will continue this Christmas season by celebrating the Second Sunday of Advent with a worship service at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music begins at 9:23 a.m. The service will be broadcast to those in the parking lot and surrounding area on FM 95.5. From the first chapter of the Gospel of John, Dr. Wayne Emery will speak on “The Christmas Messiah.” Jeff Fitzgerald, Beth Anderson and Gail Aurelio will contribute their musical talents to the service. For more information see our website: www.euchurch.org.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Know Peace” will be the message for the 11 a.m. worship service, Isaiah 9: 6-7. Pam Williams will provide the special music during the a.m. worship service, and Jessie Starnes will provide the special music for the 6 p.m. Sunday evening service. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church is at 11:15 a.m. We are studying in chapter 1 of Nahum during the Wednesday evening prayer meeting and Bible study. Service begins at 6 p.m. Nursery provided for all services. All are welcome. All services will be live streamed on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page, for those unable to attend. Call 423-330-2247 for more information or visit our website at www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive: Pastor Hobbie McCreary continues the series “The Church on Fire” with a message entitled “Foundational Stones on Which to Build a Great Church.” Scripture will be from Acts 4-31-37.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 107 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: We will continue the celebration of Christ’s birth with Kennedy Morelock, Joy Shoun, & Vickie Greer providing Christmas musical selections during the 11 a.m. morning worship service followed by a Christmas program presented by the New Liberty Kids. During the 6 p.m. evening worship service, the New Liberty Revival Choir will be presenting a concert of Christmas favorites. Pastor Rev. Nick Colbaugh invites everyone to join in the celebration of Christ’s birth during this Christmas season. In addition to attending services, other options include livestreaming at www.nlfwbchurch.com and on 93.3 FM radio for vehicles parked at the church.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 West F St., Elizabethton: Join us in person or online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach on Isaiah 55:1-13. Adult Forum, Wednesday Meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Youth will meet in person. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship service starts at 11 a.m. Our ongoing sermon series is titled “The Promise.” A promise is an assurance that a certain thing will come to pass. This week’s sermon will be “Zechariah: Joy,” Luke 1:8-20, 57-66; Isaiah 40:3-5. Visit us online at faithlife.com/keystonepc.
First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive: Continues the sermon series: WHO. Sunday services will be held on campus in three venues. Worship Center (masks optional) at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Worship at 9:45 a.m. in the CLC (all COVID protections in place). Worship through your car radio at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Live Spanish translation will be held at the 11:15 a.m. service. All services will be online www.fcc-jc.org/online at their designated times, or watch Facebook Live at 9:45 a.m. at www.facebook.com/fccjc/. Services can also be watched on Spectrum ch. 198 or Comcast ch. 4 from 8 a.m.-noon.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. (indoors or outside in your car, tune your radio to 107.5) and Wednesday evening prayer service at 7 p.m. (indoors). Services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers. We do have a 10 a.m. coffee fellowship before church on Sunday in the dining room.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Sunday service will be in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, Senior Minister, will be bringing the message “The Great Things God Has Done,” from Luke 1:46-55. Stephen Moore, Intergenerational Minister, will lead the Communion Meditation. Dr. W. Edward Fine, Associate Minister, will lead the Offering Meditation. DCC continues collecting lotions, tissues, socks, towelettes, stationery, and other expressions of love for shut-ins and nursing home/assisted living community residents, which are being distributed during its Christmas caroling. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.