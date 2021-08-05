Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “As” will be the message for Sunday's services. Onsite services are as follows: blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service in the Melting Pot at 11 a.m., and teh contemporary service in the Christian Life Center at 11 a.m. Sunday school is available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. Sunday for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God's word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday Bible study for all ages begins at 10 a.m. with morning service at 11. The evening service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday's service begins at 7 p.m. A nursery is available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The 11 a.m. message is titled “Volitional Christianity” as the series of sermons from the book of Hebrews continues. Sunday school Bible study meets at 9:45 a.m. Thursday Bible study meets at 11 a.m. with a study in the book of Job. Service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Healed With His Stripes,” from Isaiah 53:5-6, will be the message for the 11 a.m. worship service. Special music will be provided by Pastor Dan Foster. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. with children’s church at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service starts at 6. During the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study we are in chapter 2 of Micah. The service begins at 6 p.m. All our services are on Facebook live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Pastor Jodie Ihfe's sermon for the 10:30 a.m. worship service will be "Brother vs. Brother" as she begins a new sermon series, "Wrestling with God." Worship with us in person or online. Go to 1stchurchjc.org for a link to the online or livestreamed service. Sunday school will begin at 9:15.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “The Worst Member In Our Church” is Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon Sunday. He will use scripture from James 3:1-12.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Join us for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. This week we will look at “Sin Leading to Death," from 1 John 5:16-17. A new sermon series, The Return of the King, Jesus is coming back," will start on Aug. 29. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 West F St.: Join us online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship this Sunday, Aug. 8, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon on 1 Kings 19:1-15 titled “Life and Legacy." Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Services will be held in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Paul “Pat” Mooney, senior minister, will bring the message, “God’s Rx for Dark Valleys,” from Psalm 23:4. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the scripture reading. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion and offering meditations. Services are also available on Facebook and YouTube.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Join us each week for Sunday's service at 10:30 a.m., indoors or outdoors, and Wednesday evening Bible study at 7. We are currently studying Galatians. All services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: Sunday's schedule begins with preparation for worship music and videos at 9:30 a.m. followed by the worship service at 9:45. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Dr. Wayne Emery will begin a new series of messages, "Malachi, My Messenger." Sunday's message will be "A Nation At Sunset." The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. A class on "A Prophetic Look At Revelation," taught by Linda Garrett, will meet at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Area. Information, visit www.euchurch.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “The Fork in the Road” is the title of the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service begins at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on our church website www.cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit www.cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: The Rev. Andy Wyatt will begin his series on Genesis with a sermon titled “In the Beginning ...” Please join us in person at either the 8:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. service.
Special events
Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church, 1004 E. Lakeview Drive, Johnson City: The church will conduct its homecoming service on Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. Lunch will follow in the fellowship hall.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: New Liberty will host the dedication of Addison Lorette Colbaugh, newborn infant daughter of the Rev. Nick and Lynae Colbaugh on Sunday during the 11 a.m. worship service. Colbaugh will conduct the dedication service preceded by music provided by the New Liberty Revival Choir. All family and friends are invited to attend this special service. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Trinity Baptist Church, 458 W. Doe Ave., Elizabethton: The will hold revival services Aug. 8-11 with services on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Aug 9-11 at 7 nightly. The evangelist will be Dr. Benny Carper of the Bright Spot Hour Gospel Broadcast, based in Greenville, S.C. Lunch will be served following the 11 a.m. service Sunday.
Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 353 Cedar Grove Road, Johnson City: The church will host The Believers for a singing on Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. Information, call 423-262-9521.
Berea Free Will Baptist, 2415 Sinking Creek Road, Johnson City: The will hold Vacation Bible School Aug. 16-20 from 6:30-8 each night.