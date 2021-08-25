Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport: Sunday morning services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Counseling available and Bible study at 3 p.m. Sundays. Prayer service Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday School and 10 a.m. for our “Drive-in Service.” You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday Bible study for all ages at 10 a.m. Morning service at 11 a.m. and evening service 6:30 p.m. Wednesday service is at 7 p.m. Nursery is available for all services. All services and Sunday School will be available online also. Buses will run. Go to website: buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311 for additional information. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Munsey United Methodist Church, 201 South Roan St., Johnson City: “Show and Tell” will be the message Sunday. Onsite services are as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, 11 a.m. Open Door in the Melting Pot, 11 a.m., contemporary service in the Christian Life Center, and Sunday School is available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Live streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, Gray: “Small Groups, Big Connections,” will be the message by Rev. Sapp. We humans are made for community, something we feel more now than ever. How do we get to know someone beyond a superficial level? The practice of small group sharing has been deepening the lives of HVUUC members for years. Sunday we’ll hear from three small group participants about how their lives have been enriched by this practice. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the home page www.hvuuc.org
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Sunday’s 11 a.m. message is entitled “Responsibility Toward Church Leadership” as the series of sermons from the book of Hebrews concludes. Sunday school Bible study meets at 9:45 a.m. Thursday Bible study meets at 11 a.m. with a study in the book of Job. Services may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. For more church information visit clarkstreetbaptist.org or Facebook.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship service starts at 11 a.m. We are starting a new series, The Return of the King. This week will look at “Could Jesus be Coming Soon?,” Revelation 22:20; Matthew 24:27. We look forward to worshiping with you. Visit us online at faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Getting Knowledge for the Living — From the Dead,” will be the message for the 11 a.m. worship service. The scripture is from Isaiah 8:19-22. Special music will be provided by Mila Laughlin. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church at 11:15 a.m. This Sunday evening is our fifth Sunday evening all song service beginning at 6 p.m. During the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study we are in chapter 3 of Micah, service begins at 6 p.m. All our services are on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Everyone welcome. Call 423-330-2247 for more information or visit our website at www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: For the 10:30 a.m. worship service, Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe’s sermon will be “Man vs. Self” which is the fourth sermon from the series “Wrestling with God.” Sunday school is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. The previously planned fifth-Sunday breakfast has been canceled because of the increase in Covid-19 cases. The Community Mission Food Distribution will occur at the Neighborhood Center, 210 West Maple St., at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 East Unaka Ave., Johnson City: Sunday’s schedule begins with preparation for worship music and videos at 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 9:45 a.m. The service will be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Dr. Wayne Emery continues a series of messages “Malachi, My Messenger.” Sunday’s message will be “The Lost Virtue of Promise Keeping.” Susan McNabb will be guest soloist and Praise Team Leader. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. A class on “A Prophetic Look At Revelation” taught by Linda Garrett will meet at 6 p.m. in the fellowship area. For more information see our website: www.euchurch.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive: The Rev. Michael Heath will be guest speaker at the Sunday morning worship service. Sunday school precedes the service and begins at 9:45 a.m.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA , 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Join us Sunday as we are joined by guest minister, Rev. Todd Pruitt. He will be giving a sermon from Psalm 96, titled “Our International Anthem”. Please join us in person at either the 8:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. service or online at wpcjc.org.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: Join us for Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. with classes for all. Worship begins at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor Roy Yelton. Sunday night service at 6 p.m. and Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. with Bible study and prayer time. Visit our updated website at oaklandavebaptist.com for more information.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 West F St., Elizabethton: Join us outdoors in the church yard or online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship Sunday 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon on 2 Kings 2:1-14 titled “Carrying On.” Youth and Adult Forums, Wednesday Meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Downtown Christian Church, Johnson City: Services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Paul “Pat” Mooney, Senior Minister, will bring the message, “Do We Have The Servant Spirit?” from Mark 1:14-20. Dr. W. Edward Fine, Associate Minister, will lead the scripture reading and offering meditation. Stephen Moore, Intergenerational Minister, will lead the communion meditation. A fellowship luncheon in honor of Pat and Pam Mooney will immediately follow the worship service in the hospitality room. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: Sunday worship services are scheduled for 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be live streamed via Facebook and the church website. Pastor Mike Thurau will be the guest pastor. The Men’s Bible Study and Breakfast Group will meet Saturday at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The Wednesday Bible Study class will meet at 7:30 p.m. to continue the study of the Book of Luke. Deaf interpretation for worship services is available by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Special Events:
Full Gospel Holiness Church, 2225 N. Greenwood Drive, Johnson City will host a clothing giveaway Saturday, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event is in the building beside the church. Lots of clothing and some odds and ends.
Greenwood Baptist Church, 2999 South Greenwood Drive will host a cookout on Saturday at 5 p.m. with the Dugger Family singing.
Delivering Hope Tabernacle, 406 E Maple St., Johnson City will host Brother Don Ingram from Blue Springs Church of God, Strawberry Plains, on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Riverview Baptist Church, 40 Jackson Love Hwy., Erwin will host a gospel 5th Sunday night singing at 6 p.m. with Southern gospel music by the Landmarks Quartet.
Gray UMC will serve a free community drive-thru meal Sept. 2, 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. The menu will be soup beans, cornbread, tomatoes, corn on the cob, and a dessert. Drive up to the side of the church and there will be people to greet you and bring your food. Bring a friend or neighbor, or take a meal to someone you know who would enjoy one. We are located in Gray beside the fairgrounds.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Hwy. Johnson City is hosting a simulcast featuring Priscilla Shirer entitled “Going Beyond.” This free women’s event is Saturday, September 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To preregister, visit www.mtnviewbaptist.com or call 423-282-3262.