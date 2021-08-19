Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m., with worship services at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family fellowship will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Nursery and livestreaming available for all services. The 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “If/When Life Becomes a Battle” will be the message in the sanctuary on Sunday. Onsite services will be held as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, 11 a.m. and contemporary service in the Christian Life Center at 11 a.m. Sunday school is available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Continuing the sermon series “Wrestling with God,” Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon will be “Man vs. God” for the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday. Worship in person or online. The service will be livestreamed and may also be viewed on demand at 1stchurchjc.org. Masks and social distancing will be required for the in-person service due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases. Sunday school will meet at 9:15.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: Guest speaker Gene Deaton will be in charge of Sunday worship services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Special music will be provided by Ashley Nickles. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. with children’s church at 11:15. During the Wednesday evening Prayer and Bible study, we will study in Chapter 3 of Micah. The service begins at 6 p.m. All our services are on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Everyone welcome. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “The Special Time of Communion” will be Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon Sunday as he leads the congregation in the celebration of The Lord’s Supper. Scripture will be from 1 Corinthians 11:23-34.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Gray: Sunday’s message will be “Covenant” by the Rev. Tiffany Sapp. Our church is not creedal, we are covenantal. How do we build relationships in the church? Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the home page www.hvuuc.org.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and the worship service starts at 11 a.m. This week we will look at “Confident at His Coming,” from 1 John 2:28-29. A new sermon series, “The Return of the King, Jesus is Coming Back,” will start Aug. 29. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Prepared to Serve” will be the title of the sermon for all worship services Sunday. The traditional worship services will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m., and the online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on our church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City: The sermon series “Greatest Hits” will continue. Sunday’s services will be held on campus in three venues. Services will be held in the Worship Center (masks optional) at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Worship will be held in the Christian Life Center at 9:45 a.m. with all COVID protections in place. Worship through your car radio at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Live Spanish translation will be held during the 11:15 a.m. service. Worship online at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at www.fcc-jc.org/online or watch Facebook Live at 9:45 a.m. at www.facebook.com/fccjc/. Services can also be watched on Spectrum channel 198 and Comcast channel 4 from 8 a.m. until noon.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: We will have services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Paul “Pat” Mooney, senior minister, will bring the message “God’s Rx for Facing the Future,” from Psalm 23:1-6. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation and prayer. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the scripture reading. Dr. Robert Wetzel will lead the Communion meditation. Services are also available on Facebook and YouTube.
Westminster Presbyterian PCA, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: The Rev. Andy Wyatt will continue his series on Genesis. He will be giving a sermon titled “God Created, Part 2: In God’s Image.” Join us in person at the 8:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. service or online at wpcjc.org.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Join us each week for Sunday’s worship service at 10:30 a.m., indoors or outdoors, and Wednesday evening Bible study at 7. All services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: Sunday worship services will be held at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Holy Communion will be celebrated during both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via Facebook and the church website. The sermon title is “Things Turned Upside Down.” On Saturday, Sew Crazy will meet in the fellowship hall at 10 a.m. At 6 p.m., the church will host Game Night. Everyone attending should bring a snack to share. The Tuesday Morning Ladies Bible Study Class will meet at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The Wednesday Bible Study Class will meet at 7:30 p.m. to continue the study of the Book of Luke. Lunch bags for The Melting Pot will be prepared on Friday at 9 a.m. Deaf interpretation for worship services is available by calling the church office at 926-5261.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: Sunday’s schedule begins with preparation for worship music and videos at 9:30 a.m., followed by the worship service at 9:45. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Dr. Wayne Emery will continues the series of messages “Malachi, My Messenger.” Sunday’s message will be “The Lost Virtue of Truth Telling.” The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. A class on “A Prophetic Look At Revelation,” taught by Linda Garrett, will meet at 6 p.m. in the fellowship area. Information, visit www.euchurch.org.
Special Events
Chimney Top Free Will Baptist Church, 330 Chimney Top Loop, Fall Branch: The church will celebrate homecoming on Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m. DownPour will sing and Danny Willis will be bringing the message. Covered dish lunch to follow.
Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church, 1503 Riverview Drive, Elizabethton: A Sunday Night Singing and Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. to honor the life of church member and musician Johnny Carroll Matheson. Matheson was most known for his outstanding talent and ability to play the pedal steel guitar. For over 50 years, he recorded and performed regionally with many local bands and groups but was most prominently known as one of the original and founding members of the Southern gospel group The Brotherhood Quartet. John and his wife, Brenda, most recently owned and operated Matheson Sound Tech Recording for many years. The service will feature former members of the Brotherhood Quartet, Southern gospel’s Loren Harris, Mike Presnell and Jeff Snyder, the Valley Forge Praise Choir as well as an ensemble of musicians, singers and friends who together will share in praise and worship of Jesus Christ while remembering John Matheson. Information, call 423-773-8600 or 423-542-5344.
Delivering Hope Tabernacle, 406 E Maple St., Johnson City: The church will host Don Ingram, from Blue Springs Church of God in Strawberry Plains, on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.
Riverview Baptist Church, Interstate 26 Exit 40, Jackson Love Highway, Erwin: Riverview will host a fifth Sunday night singing at 6 on Aug. 29. The Landmarks Quartet, with southern gospel music Hall of Fame tenor Rick Strickland, bass Carence Bailey, baritone Ronnie Webb and lead Larry Pate, will sing.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Mountain View will host a simulcast featuring Priscilla Shirer titled “Going Beyond.” This free women’s event will be held Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To pre-register, visit www.mtnviewbaptist.com or call 423-282-3262.