Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: Located beside the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray, the congregation will return to inside service in the sanctuary beginning Oct. 4 at 10:30 a.m. The COVID-19 protocol will be followed with social distancing and participants are asked to wear their own mask or one will be provided if you forget yours. We look forward to seeing everyone and invite anyone who wishes to join us as well. We want those who are not comfortable due to their age group or medical issues to feel free to continue worshipping with us online.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Signs of the End” is the title of the sermon for all worship services Sunday. Modern worship service begins at 9 a.m. and classic worship service begins at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday School lesson and the online experience will be on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For more information about service, schedule changes, and other information visit www.cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 1882 Old Boones Creek Road, Johnson City: The congregation will worship in the sanctuary beginning Sunday at 11 a.m. Everyone is asked to follow the safety protocols. Information, call 753-8821.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 West F St., Elizabethton: Join us for online worship at http://www.youtube.com/c/FirstPresbyterianChurchElizabethton. This Sunday at 11 a.m. the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon titled “A Prayer for Today” on Matthew 6:9-15. Youth and Adult Forums, Wednesday Meditation and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at www.fpcelizabethton.org. All in-person events remain canceled until further notice.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Westminister will be holding service outside Sunday at 8:45 a.m. The Rev. Andy Wyatt with preach a sermon titled “The Mission of Westminster,” from Matthew 28:16-20. You may bring a chair and sit outside, or stay in your car and tune your radio to 87.1. You may also join us online at our website, https://www.wpcjc.org/. On Oct. 4, we will be resuming indoor services with one service at 8:45 a.m. and another at 11 a.m.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will continue services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Senior Minister Paul “Pat” Mooney will be bringing the message “God Has A Plan For Your Life,” from Jeremiah 29:10-13. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion and offering meditations. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the scripture reading. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: We invite you to join us for adult Bible study Sunday at 9:45 a.m. with classes for men and women and worship in our sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. with a message on creation. Sunday evening service at 6; Wednesday prayer time and Bible study on the book of Joshua at 6:30 p.m. Information, visit oaklandavebaptist.com. All services live streamed on YouTube or Facebook.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “Hymns that Proclaim Him” begins a new series by Pastor Hobbie McCreary. The first sermon Sunday will be “Surely Goodness and Mercy.” Scripture will be from Psalm 23:1-6.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Johnson City: Sunday there will be a report from General Assembly. Dana York, Brittany Butler and Bryan Kleske bring us their impressions of the 2020 virtual General Assembly. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m. and available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Please worship with us online at 1stchurchjc.org, on Facebook, or on YouTube. The sermon, “Do not Kill,” will be the sixth in a series from the Ten Commandments by Pastor Jodie Ihfe. The monthly Community Mission Food Distribution will occur Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. at The Neighborhood Center, 210 W. Maple St.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Join us for a drive-up Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome, just pull in and pick a parking spot then tune in on your radio to hear the music and the service delivered by Pastor Jerry Powers. This week’s message is “World’s Most Attractive Church,” Acts 2. You may also bring a lawn chair but you will need to wear a mask outside of your car. We hope to see you there.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “The Man Crucified With Christ” will be the message for the 11 a.m. worship service, Luke 23:32-43. Special music will be provided by Mila Laughlin. We meet for prayer at 9:45 am, and Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church will start at 11:15 a.m. Sunday evening service begins at 6. During the Wednesday evening prayer meeting and Bible Study we are studying in the book of Joel; the service begins at 6. Nursery provided for all services. All are welcome. Our services can also be seen on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: “Spiritual Armor — Salvation,” from Ephesians 6:10-18, at the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. We look forward to worshipping with you. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The 11 a.m. worship message is titled “The Difference Between Believing and Trusting God” as the series of sermons from the book of Hebrews continue. Sunday School Bible study will resume at 9:45 a.m. Weekday small group Bible Study meets 11 a.m. Thursday with a study in the book of Revelation. Recommended COVID-19 guidelines are being followed at all assemblies. Sunday worship may be viewed on Clark Street Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday services at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday school will be at 10 a.m. online only. Nursery will not be available. No buses will run. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Munsey United Methodist Church, 201 E. Market St., Johnson City: “A Song of Hope” will be the message, drawing from the Psalms. We will look at the gifts of encouragement provided to us in the songs and prayers of the scriptures. A brief time of worship will be posted on Sunday by 8:30 a.m. on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. Sunday for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our “Drive-in Service.” You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 F.M. or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park and are looking forward to seeing you this Sunday.
Watauga Valley Freewill Baptist Church, 106 Watauga Valley Church Road, Elizabethton: The Joyaires will be singing on Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday School at 10 a.m.
B’nai Sholom Congregation, 2309 Bradley St., Bristol, Virginia: B’Nai Sholom will be having upcoming Yom Kippur Services. There will be a Cemetery Service at 1 p.m. Sunday. Because of the need for social distancing due to the coronavirus, all other services will be held via Zoom. Information on how to join our other services as well as access to online prayerbooks will be found on our Facebook page. Erev Yom Kippur Services will be held Sunday at 7 p.m. Yom Kippur Services will be held Monday beginning at 10 a.m. Information, visit www.BnaiSholomTnVa.org or check our Facebook page (B’nai Sholom Congregation).
Special events:
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2211 E. Lakeview Drive, Johnson City: To celebrate the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, St. Mary’s Church will have a Pet Blessing Oct. 3 at 10:30 a.m. Any kind of pet is welcome but must have either a cage or leash. This is free and open to the public. Please remember to use your face coverings and keep the recommended social distance. Following the blessing, St. Mary’s Youth Group and the Knights of Columbus will host a pet show at 11:15 a.m. Registration begins at 10:45 a.m. First pet per family is $10, additional pets from the same family are $2 each. Contest categories are best costume, most unusual pet, master and pet look-alike, largest pet, smallest pet, heaviest pet, best drama king or queen (show-off tricks). Anyone may enter their pets in the contest by calling our church office at 423-282-6367 or register the day of the show. Please provide the following information: name of owner, phone number and contest category entering. For questions, email stephanie.mann@stmarysjc.org.
Princeton Church, 104 Water St., Johnson City: A Saturday night singing with Southern Harmony will be held on Sept. 26 at 7.
The G.O.D.S. Life Group at Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The group will be providing a free meal for the community on Thursday, Oct. 1, from 6-7 p.m. The meal will be barbecue, slaw, baked beans and dessert. Each person in the car will receive a meal and someone will bring it to your car. You can exit the parking lot and not have to leave your car. Anyone wanting meals is asked to come to the back parking lot of the church and you will be directed where to go. Meals will be served as long as food is available. Our church pantry is also open on Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon for those who may be in need of food. You can drive up to the front of the church where someone will greet you and then bring a food bag to your car.