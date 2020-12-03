Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The 11 a.m. message is titled “Unto Us a Child is Born” as we enter the Christmas season. Sunday School Bible study meets at 9:45 a.m. Small Group Bible Study meets at 11 a.m. each Thursday. COVID-19 guidelines are followed in all meetings. You may view sermons online on the Church’s Facebook page or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Westminster Presbyterian, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: We will hold two indoor services Sunday. The first will be at 8:45 a.m. and another at 11 a.m . Please join us as the Rev. Andy Wyatt gives a sermon titled “Do Not Fear What They Fear?” from Isaiah 8:1-9:1. You may also join us online at our website, https://www.wpcjc.org/.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 107 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: We will continue the church celebration of Christ’s birth with Kennedy Morelock, Joy Shoun and Laura Coleman providing special Christmas music selections during the 11 a.m. worship service, followed by a Christmas message by the pastor, the Rev. Nick Colbaugh. In addition to attending services, other options include livestreaming at www.nlfwbchurch.com and via 93.3 FM radio for vehicles parked at the church.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Join us as we celebrate the Advent Season by looking at The Cast of Christmas, “The Angels: Proclamation,” Luke 2:10-14; 1 Peter 3:15-16, at the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Visit us online at faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “This Is Love” is the title of the sermon for all worship services Sunday. The Gathering worship service begins at 9 a.m. and the traditional worship service begins at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Sunday School lesson and the online experience will be on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit www.cbcjc.org or call tat 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 West F St.: Join us for online worship at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Matt Fry will be preaching a sermon titled “Zero Days Since Last Nonsense” on Mark 1:1-8. Youth and Adult Forums, Wednesday Meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at www.fpcelizabethton.org. All in-person events remain canceled until further notice.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “Repeat the Sounding Joy: Loving Joy” will be the message Sunday. A brief time of worship will be posted on Sunday by 8:30 a.m. on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: We will continue services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Senior Minister Paul “Pat” Mooney will bring the message “Wrap the Gift,” from Ephesians 2:12-21. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion and offering meditations. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the scripture reading. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: We will conduct worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday with the sermon topic “Close to God’s Heart.” Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via the Facebook page and the church website. Sunday School and Bible study will be held at 9:15 a.m. On Saturday, Dec. 5, The Lutheran Hour Ministry study “Lost Books of the Bible” will be offered at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall and all are invited to attend. A mid-week Advent service will be offered on Wednesday at 7 p.m.and will also be livestreamed. An Advent supper will be held at 6 p.m. (reservations are required). Sign language interpretation is available for each service but prior arrangements must be made by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “How Great Thou Art” will be Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon Sunday as he continues the series “Hymns that Proclaim Him.” Scripture will be from Psalm 145:1-9.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “The Angel Brings Tidings To Earth” will be the message for the 11 a.m. worship service, Luke 1:31-33. Special music will be provided by Pam Williams and John Augustas. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church at 11:15 a.m. Sunday evening service starts at 6. During the Wednesday evening prayer meeting and Bible study, we are studying in the book of Amos. Service begins at 6. Our services can also be seen on Facebook Live. Nursery provided for all services. Information, call 423-330-2247or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Johnson City: On Sunday, “The Emperor’s Tea” will be the message from the Rev. Jeff Briere. There are many stories of gifts being given at this season. This service contains a cautionary tale about mistaking the wrapping for the gift. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org.
Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Drive, Johnson City: We will offer one in-person worship on this 2nd Sunday of Advent at 10 a.m. You must register for this Sunday’s worship by calling 282-2313, by giving us your last name and the number in your family who will be attending. This is to continue to assure that we are safe and following COVID-19 guidelines. Masks must be worn and no nursery services are available at this time. The Sermon title for Sunday is “What Shall We Cry?” based on Isaiah 40:6. To view the livestream of the service, go to our website at oslc.church and click first on the bulletin icon and download it, then click on the worship icon and watch our Holy Communion service.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: We will hold an indoor and outdoor service every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. We ask that everyone wear a mask. We hope you can join us.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Senior Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon for the 10:30 a.m. online worship service will be “Clear the Clutter.” The service will be livestreamed, but may be viewed later at 1stchurchjc.org or on Facebook or YouTube. The service will include a skit by church member Calvin Robinson.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. Sunday for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our “drive-in service.” You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 F.M. or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park and are looking forward to seeing you this Sunday.