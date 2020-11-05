First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St.: Join us for online worship at http://www.youtube.com/c/FirstPresbyterianChurchElizabethton. Sunday, at 11 a.m., the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon titled "Talkin' Bout My Generation" on Exodus 20:12. Youth and Adult Forums, Wednesday Meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at www.fpcelizabethton.org. All in-person events remain canceled until further notice.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Sunday's services will be in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Senior Minister Paul "Pat" Moone, will bring the message, “Standing Firm in the Lord,” from Philippians 4:1-9. Dr. W. Edward Fine will lead the scripture reading and offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Martindale Baptist Church, 2406 Old Lewis Road, Johnson City: The 10:45 a.m. worship service will feature congregational singing and a solo by Stanley Rhea. The pastor's message will be "The Judgment Seat of Christ," from II Corinthians 5:9-13. No Sunday evening service. Prayer time and Bible study will be held on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: Worship services will be held on Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with the sermon topic "Keep Watch." Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via the Facebook page. Sunday School and Bible study will be held at 9:15 a.m. On Saturday, Nov. 7, the "Citizens of Two Kingdoms" class will meet at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The ladies of the church will attend the Lutheran Women's Missionary League Zone Rally at Concordia Lutheran Church in Kingsport and the Youth Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the church. The Ladies Bible Study will meet on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The Catechism Class will meet Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.in the fellowship hall and this will also be livestreamed. Sign language interpretation is available for each service but prior arrangements must be made by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Sunday’s 11 a.m. message is titled “The Unpardonable Sin” as the series of sermons in the book of Hebrews continues. In honor of Veterans Day, veterans will be recognized and a veteran will be presented a memorial flag. Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Small group Bible study meets Thursdays at 11 a.m. Recommended COVID-19 guidelines are being followed at all gatherings. Sunday's 11 a.m. message may be viewed on YouTube or Clark Street's Facebook page. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “How Are You Thinking?” is the title of the sermon for all worship services Sunday. Modern worship service begins at 9 a.m. and classic worship service begins at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday School lesson and the online experience will be on the church website, www.cbcjc.org. For more information about services, schedule changes, and other items visit www.cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: There will be two indoor services Sunday. We will have one service at 8:45 a.m. and another at 11 a.m . Please join us as the Rev. Andy Wyatt gives a sermon titled “What Must I Do?” from Mark 10:17-31. You may also join us online at https://www.wpcjc.org/. We look forward to worshiping with you.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The congregation will meet in the auditorium for worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Pre-service worship music will begin at 10:15 a.m. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday's message by Dr. Wayne Emery is from Jeremiah 29 with the topic "God's Plan For Your Life."
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Using scripture from Hebrews 12:1-2, Pastor Hobbie McCreary continues the series “Hymns that Proclaim Him.” The hymn this Sunday is “Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus.”
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Johnson City: "The Elevator Speech," by the Rev. Jeff Briere. You are on an elevator with someone who befriends you and asks about your religion. You have just seconds to explain your faith and beliefs before the doors open and your new friend walks away. What do you say? Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m. but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the home page www.hvuuc.org.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: “The Day of the Lord,” Amos 5:18-24, will be the sermon at the 11 a.m. worship service. Thank you to all veterans and their families. We will celebrate the Lord’s Supper during our worship time. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. We look forward to worshipping with you. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: The church invites you to join us for indoor or outdoor services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Please come to hear the music and message delivered by Pastor Jerry Powers. Outdoors we have a radio station set up for you to listen from your car in our parking lot or indoors we have plenty of room to social distance. We ask that everyone wear a mask.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: During the 11 a.m. worship service, the Rev. David Foster will bring the message titled “How to Recover the Cutting Edge,” 2 Kings 6:1-7. Special music will be provided by Les Foster. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church at 11:15 a.m. Sunday evening service begins at 6. During the Wednesday evening prayer meeting and Bible study, we are studying in the book of Joel. Service begins at 6. Our services can also be seen on Facebook Live. Nursery provided for all services. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Drive, Johnson City: The church will offer one in-person Holy Communion worship at 10 a.m. on this the 23rd Sunday after Pentecost. To attend in person, you must make a reservation by noon on Friday by calling 282-2313; to watch the service online you need to go to oslc.church. Click first on the bulletin icon and download it; then, click on the worship icon and join our livestream worship. The sermon title is “This Celebration We Call Life!” based on Matthew 25:1-13. Information, visit oslc.church.
Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport: We invite the community to Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Pastor Jodie Ihfe's sermon will be "Be Prepared," which will be based on Matthew 25:1-13. The worship service will begin in the sanctuary at 10:30 a.m., and all COVID-19 safeguards will be followed. The service will be livestreamed and also be posted on the church's website, 1stchurchjc.org, and on Facebook. The online service may be viewed shortly after the live presentation is completed.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. Sunday for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God's word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website, www.mtnviewbaptist.com.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday's services are at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday school will be at 10 a.m. for all ages. Nursery will be available for the 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday service and the 7 p.m. Wednesday service. Buses will run if Washington County School buses are running during the school week. For information or to sigh up to ride a bus, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Special Events:
Pinecrest Christian Church, Woodlawn Drive, Johnson City: Homecoming and revival 2020 begins Sunday at 11 a.m. with a fellowship meal after the service. Revival continues through Wednesday at 7 nightly.