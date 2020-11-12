Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday school for all ages at 10 a.m. Services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. with special speaker Roger Green. Wednesday children 3 years old through sixth grade meet at 7 p.m. for Cadets for Christ in the gym. Midweek service at 7 p.m. No buses will run. Nursery is available for all services. Information visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. Sunday for Sunday School and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 F.M. or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com.
First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City: The church will continue its sermon series “Uncharted.” Sunday’s services will be held on campus in three venues. Services will be held in the Worship Center at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Worship in a lesser-populated room or through your car radio at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Live Spanish translation at 11:15 a.m. Registration is requested for all on-campus services to reserve a parking space or socially distanced seating inside. For information and to register, visit https://fcc-jc.org/regather/. Worship online at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at www.fcc-jc.org/online, or on Facebook at 9:45 at https://www.facebook.com/fccjc/.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Join us for indoor and outdoor services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Please come to hear the music and message delivered by Pastor Jerry Powers. Outdoors we have a transmitter set up for you to listen from your car in our parking lot or indoors we have plenty of room to social distance. We ask that everyone wear a mask.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, we are returning to online worship only. Please worship with us at 1stchurchjc.org on Facebook or YouTube at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s message will be “Facing Fear,” based on Matthew 25:14:30.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Now — God’s Acceptable Time” will be the message for the 11 a.m. worship service, from 2 Corinthians 6:1-11. Special music will be provided by Henry Woodruff. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church at 11:15 a.m. Sunday evening service begins at 6. During the Wednesday evening prayer meeting and Bible study, we are studying in the book of Amos. Service begins at 6 p.m. Our services can also be seen on Facebook Live. Nursery provided for all services. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: “Our Leaders,” from Judges 4:1-7, at the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. We look forward to worshipping with you. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “Revive Us Again” is the sermon Sunday as Pastor Hobbie McCreary continues his series “Hymns that Proclaim Him.” Scripture is from Haggai 1:12-15.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: Join us this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. for Sunday School classes. Worship will follow in our sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. We’ll meet Sunday evening at 6. Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study in the book of Joshua. All services livestreamed on YouTube or Facebook. Information, visit oaklandavebaptist.com.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: The church will continue its services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Senior Minister Paul “Pat” Mooney will bring the message “Grit, Grace, Gratitude,” from Luke 19:1-10. Dr. W. Edward Fine will lead the Communion meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the scripture reading and offering meditation. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Drive, Johnson City: Our Saviour will offer one in-person Holy Communion on Sunday, the 24th Sunday after Pentecost, at 10 a.m. You must register by noon Friday (282-2313) in order to attend this service. This is solely to make sure we are following the CDC guidelines for proper and safe seating of all people in worship. Masks are required. There is no nursery at this time. Those who do not attend in person may view the 10 a.m. livestream by going to oslc.church. Click the bulletin icon first and download, then click the worship icon and join us. The sermon title is “Either you do or you don’t!” based on Matthew 25:14-30. Information, visit oslc.church.
Martindale Baptist Church, 2406 Old Lewis Road, Johnson City: The 10:45 a.m. worship service at Martindale Baptist will feature the singing of hymns, praying, and the pastor’s message, “The Work of God,” from John 6:26-40. The Wednesday evening service at 6:30 will feature a prayer time and Bible study.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St.: Join us for online worship at http://www.youtube.com/c/FirstPresbyterianChurchElizabethton. This Sunday at 11 a.m., Amber Athon (a master’s of divinity candidate from Emmanuel Seminary) will preach a sermon titled “The Sixth Commandment” on Exodus 20:13. Youth and Adult Forums, Wednesday Meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at www.fpcelizabethton.org. All in-person events remain canceled until further notice.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Johnson City: Sunday’s sermon will be “Finding Balance” by the Rev. Jeff Brier. A belated celebration of Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur, we’ll tell the story of Jonah, sound the shofar and wish each other L’ Shana Tova. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the home page www.hvuuc.org.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Westminster will be holding two indoor services Sunday, one at 8:45 a.m. and another at 11 a.m. Please join us as the Rev. Andy Wyatt gives a sermon titled “It’s Not About Me,” from Mark 10:32-52. You may also join us online at our website, https://www.wpcjc.org/.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “The Heart’s Storehouse” is the title of the sermon for all worship services Sunday. The Gathering worship service begins at 9 a.m. and the traditional worship service begins at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday School lesson and the online experience will be on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other information visit www.cbcjc.org or call the church office at 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 East Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The congregation will meet in the auditorium for worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Pre-service worship music will begin at 10:15 a.m. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday’s message by Dr. Wayne Emery is from Jeremiah 31 with the topic “Bright Hope For Dark Days.”
Special Events:
Carter County Christian Men’s Fellowship: The group’s monthly meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Range Community Christian Church, 174 Hart Road, Elizabethton. The speaker for the service will be Ben Cole, associate minister of Boones Creek Christian Church, Johnson City. A wonderful service of praise and fellowship is planned. Masks and social distancing will be observed. All men and boys are welcome.