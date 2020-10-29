Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday services will be held at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m and 6:30 p.m. Sunday school will be at 10 a.m. for all ages. Nursery will be available for all Sunday services and the 7 p.m. Wednesday service. Buses will run. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Visit the website to sign up to ride the bus. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
By Faith Free Will Baptist Church, 25 Veterans Way, Johnson City: The church will honor its veterans at 10 a.m. Sunday with historian Allen Jackson as the guest speaker. Special music by Scarlet Hammer. Information, contact Pastor Randy English at 423-957-2807.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our “Drive-in Service.” You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 F.M. or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park and are looking forward to seeing you this Sunday.
Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Drive, Johnson City: Our Saviour will offer one in-person Holy Communion worship at 10 a.m. Sunday, All Saints’ Sunday. It is also available online, livestreamed, at 10 a.m. at oslc.church. Just click on the worship icon. To register for in-person worship, you must call the church at 282-2313 by Friday noon. Masks are required in the worship service, social distancing is kept, and there is no nursery offered at this time. The sermon title, based on Matthew 5:1-12, is “And Jesus said, “Bless your hearts!” Information, visit oslc.church.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: We will gather in-person in the sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. as we celebrate All Saints Sunday. The service will be livestreamed and Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s message will be “Great Cloud of Witnesses.” All church members that have died in the last year will be remembered. Social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures will be followed. The service can be viewed on the church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, at a later time. Register for the in-person service at the same website. Registration is not required, but highly recommended.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Johnson City: Sunday’s message, “An Uncertain Faith,” by the Rev. Jeff Briere. Most people who study history and culture believe we are in the postmodern era. But what about our religion? Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the home page www.hvuuc.org.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: The church invites you to join us for indoor or outdoor service every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Please come to hear the music and message delivered by Pastor Jerry Powers. Outdoors we have a radio station set up for you to listen from your car in our parking lot or indoors we have plenty of room to social distance. We ask that everyone wear a mask.
First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City: Beginning its sermon series “Uncharted.” Services will be held on campus in three venues — Worship Center at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Worship in a lesser populated room or through your car radio at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Live Spanish translation at 11:15 a.m. Registration is requested for all on-campus services to reserve a parking space or socially distanced seating inside. For information and to register, visit https://fcc-jc.org/regather/. Worship online at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at www.fcc-jc.org/online, or on Facebook at 9:45 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/fccjc/ . For information about online or on-campus services, call 232-5700 or visit www.fcc-jc.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “I Love to Tell the Story” is the subject of Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon Sunday as he continues the series “Hymns that Proclaim Him.” Scripture will be from Acts 9:1-6, 20-22 and 26-29.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “The Trouble With Straddling The Fence” will be the message for the 11 a.m. worship service, 1 Kings 18:17-21. Special music will be provided by Pastor Dan Foster. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church at 11:15 a.m. Sunday evening service begins at 6. During the Wednesday evening prayer meeting and Bible study, we are studying in the book of Joel. Service begins at 6 p.m. Our services can also be seen on Facebook Live. Nursery provided for all services. Everyone welcome. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: “Ministering Spirits,” Hebrews 1:14, will be the message at the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. We look forward to worshipping with you. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: We invite you to join us at 9:45 a.m. for Sunday school classes followed by worship in our sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. The evening service is at 6. Midweek prayer and Bible study Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the book of Joshua. All services live streamed on YouTube or Facebook. Information, visit www.oaklandavebaptist.com.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The 11 a.m. message is titled “Spiritual Infancy” as the series of sermons in the book of Hebrews continues. Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Small group Bible study meets Thursdays at 11 a.m. Recommended COVID-19 guidelines are being followed at all gatherings. Sunday’s message may be viewed on YouTube or Clark Street’s Facebook page. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: We will continue services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Senior Minister Paul “Pat” Mooney will bring the message “Are We Making A Difference?” from Acts 5:27-42. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion and offering meditations. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the scripture reading. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Saints in Ephesus” is the title for all worship services this Sunday. Modern worship service begins at 9 a.m. and classic worship service begins at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday School lesson and the online experience will be on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes and other information, visit wwwcbcjc.org or call the church office at 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: The church will hold two indoor services Sunday. We will have one service at 8:45 a.m. and another at 11 a.m. Please join us as the Rev. Andy Wyatt gives a sermon titled “Like a Child,” from Mark 10:13-16. You may also join us online at our website, https://www.wpcjc.org/.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Join us for online worship at http://www.youtube.com/c/FirstPresbyterianChurchElizabethton. This Sunday at 11 a.m., the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon titled “Prosperity Breeds Amnesia,” from Exodus 20:8-11. Youth and Adult Forums, Wednesday Meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at www.fpcelizabethton.org. All in-person events remain canceled until further notice.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: Bethlehem will conduct worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with the sermon topic “Living in Hope.” This is also All Saints Sunday. Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via the Facebook page. Sunday School and Bible study will be held at 9:15 a.m. The Hand Bell Choir will rehearse on Wednesday at 6 p.m., the Instrumental Ensemble will rehearse on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The Catechism Class will meet on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall and this will also be livestreamed. Sign language interpretation is available for each service but prior arrangements must be made by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Special Events:
Greenwood Baptist Church, 102 Elliot Scott Circle, Johnson City: The church will host Trunk or Treat Saturday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The G.O.D.S. Life Group at Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will provide a free meal for the community on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 6-7 p.m. The meal will be vegetable soup, grilled cheese sandwich and dessert. Each person in the car will receive a meal and someone will bring it to your car. You can exit the parking lot and not have to leave your car. Anyone wanting meals is asked to come to the back parking lot of the church and you will be directed where to go. Meals will be served as long as food is available. We invite all to stop by and get a meal. Our church pantry is also open on Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon for those who may be in need of food. You can drive up to the front of the church where someone will greet you and then bring a food bag to your car.
The Renaissance Senior Center, Center Street, Kingsport: The center will host the support group for RLS and sleep disturbances such as fibromyalgia and insomnia on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 12:30 p.m. in room 239. The community is welcome to attend this free seminar. Information, call 423-392-8400 or 423-390-1187.