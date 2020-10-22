Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday’s services are at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m., online only. Nursery will be available for the 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday services and the 7 p.m. Wednesday service. No buses will run. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services at 9 a.m. in the church and the service at 10 a.m. will be our “Drive-in Service.” You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park and are looking forward to seeing you this Sunday.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Worship with us online after 8 a.m. at 1stchurchjc.org, on Facebook, or on YouTube. Senior Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon will be “Do not Covet,” which will be the last sermon from the series “The Ten.” Our in-person service with Communion will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the Pine Street parking lot. All COVID-19 safeguards will be required. In case of rain or cold weather, the service will be moved into the gym. The Community Mission Food Distribution will be at 10 a.m. in the Neighborhood Center, 210 W. Maple St., on Saturday. COVID-19 safeguards will be enforced. We will return to in-person worship in the sanctuary on Nov. 1 with our 10:30 a.m. worship service. Social distancing and face masks will be required.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Join us for indoor or outdoor services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Come hear the music and message delivered by Pastor Jerry Powers. Outdoors we have a radio station set up for you to listen from your car in the parking lot or indoors we have plenty of room to social distance. We ask that everyone wear a mask.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: As he continues the series “Hymns that Proclaim Him,” Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon Sunday will be “Great is Thy Faithfulness.” Words of this song are found in Lamentations 3:22-26.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 135 Bob Jobe Road, Johnson City: Sunday’s message will be “Weavers and Threads,” from Eric Bannon. When we tell a story, we weave together the threads of our personal experience and beliefs; we express our values, even sometimes unintentionally. We will explore how our personal stories connect us as families and as a community. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Religious Reactions” will be the message from Luke 18:9-14 for the 11 a.m. worship service. Special music will be provided by Jessie Starnes. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church at 11:15 a.m. Sunday evening’s service begins at 6. Wednesday evening prayer meeting and Bible study starts at 6. Nursery provided for all services. All are welcome. Our services can also be seen on Facebook Live. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City: Continuing the sermon series “Love Does.” Sunday’s services will be held on campus in three venues. Services will be held in the Worship Center at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Worship in lesser-populated microsite rooms or through your car radio at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Registration is required for all on-campus services to reserve a parking space or socially distanced seating inside. For information and to register, visit https://fcc-jc.org/regather/. Worship online at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at www.fcc-jc.org/online. For information about online or on-campus services, call 232-5700 or visit www.fcc-jc.org.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: “COVID Church,” from Leviticus 19:1-2, 15-18, at the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. We look forward to worshipping with you. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The 11 a.m. message is titled “About Our Eternal High Priest” as the series of sermons in the book of Hebrews continue. Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Small group Bible study meets Thursdays at 11 a.m. Recommended COVID-19 guidelines are being followed at all gatherings. The 11 a.m. message may be viewed on YouTube or Clark Street’s Facebook page. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Drive, Johnson City: Attend livestream worship this week, Reformation Sunday at 10 a.m. To view the livestream, go to oslc.church and click first on the bulletin icon and download the bulletin; then click on the icon for the worship service. The sermon title for this Sunday is “A Reforming Heart,” based on Matthew 25:31-46. Information, visit oslc.church.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Join us for online worship at http://www.youtube.com/c/FirstPresbyterianChurchElizabethton on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Matt Fry will be preaching a sermon titled “Sticks and Stones,” from Exodus 20:7. Youth and Adult Forums, Wednesday Meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at www.fpcelizabethton.org. All in-person events remain canceled until further notice.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City: We invite you to join us Sunday as we honor our pastor during Pastor Appreciation Month. Our day begins with Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. followed by worship in our sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday evening service is at 6 and Wednesday evening’s prayer and Bible study in the book of Joshua begins at 6:30. All services will be livestreamed on YouTube or Facebook. Information, visit www.oaklandavebaptist.com.
Martindale Baptist Church 2406 Old Lewis Road, Johnson City: Sunday’s 10:45 a.m. worship service will consist of hymn singing and a great gospel message, “The Parable of the Good Samaritan,” from Luke 10:30-36. Wednesday evening’s prayer time and Bible study will begin at 6:30.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The congregation will meet in the auditorium for worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Pre-service worship music will begin at 10:15. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday’s message by Dr. Wayne Emery is from Jeremiah 20 with the topic “How To Deal With Discouragement.” This is Anniversary Sunday as the church celebrates 99 years of worshipping and serving God.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: Worship services will be held at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with the sermon topic “Whose Son Is He?” This is Reformation Sunday and special music will be provided during the service. Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via the Facebook page. Sunday School and Bible study will be held at 9:15 a.m. The Ladies Bible Study Group will meet in the Fellowship Hall on Tuesday at 10 a.m. The Hand Bell Choir will rehearse on Wednesday at 6 p.m., the Instrumental Ensemble will rehearse on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The Catechism Class will meet on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Sign language interpretation is available for each service but prior arrangements must be made by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Services will be held in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Senior Minister Paul “Pat” Mooney will deliver the message, “Don’t Forget To Close The Gate,” from Philippians 3:12-16. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Dr. Robert Wetzel will lead the scripture reading and offering meditation. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Special Events:
First Free Will Baptist Church, 302 Colorado St., Johnson City: Revival services will be held on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday at 7 nightly.