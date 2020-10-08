Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Drive, Johnson City: Our Saviour will offer one in-person worship service at 10 a.m. this 19th Sunday after Pentecost. You must register by phone (282-2313) by Friday at noon to be included in the in-person worship. This makes sure we have adequate and safe spaces for people to come and worship. For all worshipping in person, you must wear a mask at all times while in the church building. There is no nursery at this time, nor is there any singing. Holy Communion is celebrated by picking up a pre-packaged Communion element set in the narthex before worship. To view our livestream service, go to oslc.church, click first on the link to the written bulletin for you to download, then, click the link to the worship service and you are set to go. The sermon title by Pastor Jim Nipper this week is “The Other Side of God?” based on Matthew 22:1-14. Information, visit oslc.church.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “God’s Expectations of Christians” will be the message for the 11 a.m. sorship service, Romans 12:1-2. Special music will be provided by John Augustas. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church will start at 11:15 a.m. “An Evening in the Park” will be held today from 4-9 p.m. for food and fellowship at Rotary Park’s Harris Pavilion. During the Wednesday evening prayer meeting and Bible study, we are studying in the book of Joel. The service begins at 6 p.m. Nursery provided for all services. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: The church invites you to its drive-up Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. Please pull in and pick a parking spot then tune in on your radio to hear the music and the service delivered by Pastor Jerry Powers.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: “Check Your Spiritual Condition,” 2 Corinthians 13:5, will be the topic at the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Johnson City: Sunday’s message will be “Spiritual, but Not Religious,” by the Rev. Jeff Briere. A service in which several Unitarian Universalist ministers respond to the statement, “I’m spiritual, but not religious.” Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the home page www.hvuuc.org.
First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City: First Christian will continue the sermon series “Love Does.” Worship online at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at www.fcc-jc.org/online. Worship outdoors at the drive-in service or socially seating under the Pavilion at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Registration is required for on-campus services to reserve a parking space or socially distanced seating under the Pavilion. For information and to register, visit www.fcc-jc.org/drive-in. For information about online or on-campus services, call 232-5700 or visit www.fcc-jc.org.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Please worship with us online at 1stchurchjc.org, on Facebook, or on YouTube. Senior Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon will be “Do not Steal” from the sermon series on the Ten Commandments. At 10:30 a.m., an in-person worship service with Holy Communion is planned for the Pine Street parking lot. Please bring your own chair and worship with us. Parking for the outdoor service is along the street or in the West Maple Street parking lots
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Please join us at 9 a.m. this Sunday for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our “Drive-in Service.” You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 F.M. or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park and are looking forward to seeing you this Sunday.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Adult Bible Study on-ine only at 10 a.m. Morning services in-building at 8:30 and 11. Wednesday, children 3 years old through sixth grade will meet at 7 p.m. for Cadets for Christ in the gym. Midweek service at 7 p.m. No buses will run. Nursery is not available. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Join us for online worship at http://www.youtube.com/c/FirstPresbyterianChurchElizabethton. This Sunday, Oct. 11, at 11 a.m., the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon titled “No Other Gods,” from Exodus 20:1-3. Youth and Adult Forums, Wednesday Meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at www.fpcelizabethton.org. All in-person events remain canceled until further notice.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “The Pattern for Life Change” is the title of the sermon for all worship services this Sunday. Modern worship service begins at 9 a.m. and Classic worship service begins at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday School lesson and the online experience will be on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items visit www.cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St, Johnson City: Downtown will continue its services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Senior Minister Paul “Pat” Mooney will bring the message “God Wants To Walk Beside You,” from Psalm 23. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the scripture reading and offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: Bethlehem will conduct worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with the sermon topic “Stay Focused on the Kingdom.” The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via the Facebook page. Sunday School and Bible study will be held at 9:15 a.m. The Youth Group will meet on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The Ladies Bible Study will meet in the Fellowship Hall on Tuesday at 10 a.m. and continue their study of the book of Matthew. Catechism Class will be held on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. This will also be livestreamed. Sign language interpretation is available for each service but prior arrangements must be made by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The 11 a.m. message is titled “The Divine Surgeon,” as the series of sermons in the book of Hebrews continues. Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Small group Bible study meets Thursdays at 11 a.m. Recommended COVID-19 guidelines are being followed at all gatherings. The 11 a.m. message may be viewed on YouTube or Clark Street’s Facebook page. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Oakland Avenune Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: Join us in Sunday school at 9:45 a.m., with the worship service to follow at 10:45 a.m.. Sunday evening we gather at 6. Wednesday evening is a time for Bible study in the book of Joshua along with prayer. All services livestreamed on YouTube or Facebook or visit our website. Information, visit oaklandavebaptist.com.