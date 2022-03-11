Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, followed by the morning worship service at 11. Sunday’s evening worship service will begin at 6:30. Wednesday’s service, which will include the Patch Club for first- through fifth-graders and a teen program, will begin at 7 p.m. A nursery is available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning weather permitting. Information, visit http://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast Sunday’s 11 a.m. service.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will be held in the church at 9 a.m. During the drive-in service at 10 a.m. you can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message in the sanctuary on Sunday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. will be “God — A Hen — A Mission.” Onsite services will be held as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Willing Service For A Great Work,” from 1 Chronicles 29:1-9, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Amy Duncan will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service begins at 6. We are studying in chapter 1 of Habakkuk during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study, which begins at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon for the second Sunday of Lent will be “I am the Light of the World,” from the sermon series, “I Am.” You may participate in the worship service either in person or online. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the service which will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:15. Pastor Ihfe’s Bible study for ladies will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Either in-person or online options are available for the Bible study. There will be no Wednesday evening programs.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service following at 11. Keystone will start a new series this week, “From the Ashes,” based on Philippians 3:10-11. Make plans to join us as we look at embracing life with Christ. This week’s sermon will be “From the Ashes: Temptation,” from Matthew 4:1-11. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: The Rev. Michael Heath will bring the message “A Testimony of Christ Jesus’s Deity,” from John 10:22-30, during Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school, which has not been held since the church experienced major water damage at the end of last year, will resume at its new time of 9:15 a.m. All classes will gather in the sanctuary and will meet there each Sunday until reconstruction has been completed.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: “All Must Decide” will be the sermon for Sunday’s 9 a.m. worship service. Sunday school will follow the service at 10:15. The church practices social distancing.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: A praise and worship service will be held on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service music will begin at 9:23. From the Gospel of John chapter 12:1-8, Dr. Wayne Emery will speak on “The Word (Jesus) On What Was Said to Judas.” By using FM 95.5, the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The Revelation class will meet at 6 p.m. in the Commons. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be “Pressing On,” as the series of sermons from Philippians continues. The morning worship service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Sunday school Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org, Facebook or Instagram.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Join us in person or online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon titled “Worshiping Wealth,” on Luke 16:19-31. The adult forum and youth group will meet in person. You can also join the adult forum, Wednesday meditation and Thursdays with Jesus online. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will have services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message, “Honesty is God’s Policy,” from Exodus 20:16. Haley Younce will provide special music. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the offering meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 and continue its study of Revelation. The church is continuing its collection of canned tuna, canned soup, peanut butter, and dry milk for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Jesus on Adultery and Divorce” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will be held at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on our church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Central Christian Church, 106 Fox and Main streets, Jonesborough: Central will continue its “Apologetics” sermon series on Sunday with the question of “Design or Chance, Part 2.” You may join the service in person or online. The worship service starts at 10:30 a.m. Children will be dismissed for children’s church at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be held at 9 a.m. for all ages. The worship service will be livestreamed to Central’s Facebook page. The link to the page is www.facebook.com/CCCJonesborough. Information, visit cccjonesborough.com.
Hulen Baptist Church, 215 Hulen Ave., Erwin: The Principles will be singing on Sunday during the 11 a.m. service. Pastor Ferrell Peterson welcomes everyone. Information, call Barry Deel at 388-9263.
Special events
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will serve a free, drive-thru meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. Please drive up to the side of the church where someone will greet you and bring your meals to you. On the menu this week is chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, and dessert.
Carter County Christian Men’s Fellowship: The group will meet on Tuesday night at 7 at West Side Christian Church, 1307 W. G St., Elizabethton with Roland Whittemore, minister of Buffalo Valley Christian Church, as the guest speaker.
