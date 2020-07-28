CHURCH HILL — Church Hill Health Care and Rehab Center Administrator Gina Harris told the Times News Tuesday that the facility had 13 employees and 19 residents test positive for COVID-19 at the 90-resident nursing home over the weekend.
Harris said she has worked closely with the Tennessee Department of Health in tracking the source of this sudden mass infection.
"(We) believe the virus was contracted while a resident transferred to an essential appointment with a specialist," Harris said. "The residents are doing well and are located on the same unit in our facility."
More than 100 employees were tested last Tuesday, July 21, Harris told the Times News.
"Over the weekend, we were notified by the Department of Health of 13 COVID-positive employee test results," Harris added. "These employees reported mild or no symptoms of illness prior to testing. The affected staff members are currently off work and will return according to guidance received by the Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control."
Harris said CHHRC also received 19 COVID-positive test results of residents.
"We continue to conduct frequent monitoring and screening of our residents," she said. "The residents affected have been quarantined since the first symptoms were observed, and we are happy to share all residents are doing well. We have worked diligently the last several months to safeguard our facility. We believe testing the residents and employees will assist us in identifying any asymptomatic cases, helping limit the risk to our residents."
The CHHCRC is located at 701 W. Main Blvd.
Dr. David Kirschke, who is the Regional Medical Director for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office, said his department as well as the state Healthcare Associated Infections team responded to the nursing home to advise staff on how to safely take care of their residents.
“We did work with them yesterday to make sure they understand the guidelines and are in a position to best take care of all their patients who tested positive,” Kirschke said.
The Times News received comments from multiple CHHCRC employees Monday who stated they were encouraged to return to work Monday after being informed Sunday that they had tested positive for COVID-19.
The Times News asked Harris to respond to those allegations.
KTN: Several employees contacted the Times News Monday and stated that after they were informed of being tested positive on Sunday they were told by you to report to work Monday if they didn't have a fever or other symptoms. Is that true?
Harris: "No. They were given direction per CDC guidelines."
KTN: An employee stated that all employees who tested positive this past week weren't sent home until Monday after the state became involved. Is that true?
Harris: "The employees are tested every Tuesday per the governor’s mandate. We have always continued to work closely with the Department of Health and will continue to do so. The information shared from the CDC website is fluid and continues to change with the pandemic the entire country is experiencing. We work in full cooperation with the CDC and Department of Health."
KTN: Another employee stated that earlier this month a cook who's live-in boyfriend tested positive for COVID-19 was allowed to continue working, and she eventually tested positive as well. Is this true?
Harris: "I have no knowledge of this incident. We have had no positive results from dietary staff."