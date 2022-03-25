Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Sunday’s church service will begin at 10:30 a.m. You can attend the service indoors or outdoors (outdoors tune your car radio to 107.5 FM). The prayer service will be held on Wednesday evening at 7, indoors only. All services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will be held in the church at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will begin at at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible Study for all ages will begin on Sunday is at 10 a.m. The morning service will start at 11 and the evening worship service will be held at 6:30. Wednesday’s service, featuring Patch Club for first- through fifth-graders and a teen program, will get underway at 7 p.m. A nursery is available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning. Information, visit http://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast Sunday’s 11 a.m. service.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service will be “I am the Good Shepherd,” which is the fourth sermon from the “I Am” series. You may worship in person or online. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the livestreamed and virtual service. Sunday school will meet at 9:15. The food pantry will have its monthly distribution of food on Saturday at 10 a.m. at The Neighborhood Center, 210 W. Maple St. Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s ladies Bible study will continue on Tuesday at 1 p.m. with both online and in-person options available. The Wednesday evening fellowship will continue with the 6:30. study series of “The God We Can Know — Exploring the ‘I am’ sayings of Jesus,” by Rob Fuquay. At 5:45, a fellowship meal will precede the study. Reservations for the meal should be made before noon on Tuesday by calling the church office at 928-9222.
Delivering Hope Tabernacle, 406 E. Maple St., Johnson City: Brother Cory McGlothlin will be the speaker for a service on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: Sunday’s message in the sanctuary at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. will be “Wanting for Ourselves What God Wants For Us.” Onsite services will be held as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary with Holy Communion, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school is available onsite for all ages at 10 am. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “I Am Thine, Oh Lord,” from 1 Chronicles 12:16-18, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 am worship service. Ashley Nickles will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. Liberty is studying in chapter 2 of Habakkuk during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study service, which begins at 6. A nursery is provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City: First Christian will continues the sermon series “True and Better” on Sunday. Services will be held on campus in the Worship Center (masks optional) at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. and at 9:45 a.m. in the Christian Life Center (all COVID-19 protections in place). A live Spanish translation will be held at the 11:15 a.m. service. Worship online will be available at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at www.fcc-jc.org/online or watch Facebook Live at 9:45 a.m. at www.facebook.com/fccjc/. Services can also be watched on Spectrum channel 198 and Comcast channel 4 from 8 a.m. until noon.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Using scripture from John 15:12, the Rev. Michael Heath will preach a sermon on “Love One Another.” The worship service begins at 10:30 a.m. preceded by Sunday school at 9:15.
Mount Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: “Copying God,” based upon Ephesians 5:1, will be the message by Minister Palma L. Bennett during Sunday’s 10:25 a.m. worship service. Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in prayerful meditation and joyful praise and Communion. Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday night’s Bible study, which will begin at 6, will continue in the book of Revelation. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page or www.mtbethelcc.DNS.net.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The church will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service music will begin at 9:23. From the Gospel of John chapter 13:1-17, Dr. Wayne Emery will speak on “The Word (Jesus) On Serving Like Jesus.” By using FM 95.5 the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The Revelation class will meet at 6 p.m. in the Commons. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: “Pressing On — Part 3” will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service as the series of sermons from Philippians continues. Sunday school Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. The morning worship may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org, Facebook or Instagram.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Join us in person or online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon on John 12:1-8 titled “Transforming Jericho Road.” The adult forum and youth group will meet in person. You can also join the adult forum, Wednesday meditation and Thursdays with Jesus online. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Services will be held in the sanctuary on Sunday beginning at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “The Royal Law of Liberty,” from John 13:31. Deborah Knapp will present special music. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 and continue its study of Revelation. Downtown will conclude its collection of canned tuna, canned soup, peanut butter, and dry milk for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “To Tell the Truth” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on our church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call at 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Central Christian Church, 106 Fox and Main streets, Jonesborough: Central will continue its “Apologetics” sermon series on Sunday with the topic “Is the Bible the Word of God?, Part 2.” You may worship in person or online. The worship service will start at 10:30 a.m. and children’s church will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday school for all ages will be held at 9 a.m. The worship service will be livestreamed to our Facebook page. The link to the page is www.facebook.com/CCCJonesborough. Or you may visit the website at cccjonesborough.com.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: “God for the Living” will be the sermon for Sunday’s 9 a.m. worship service. Sunday school will follow the service at 10:15 a.m. The church practices social distancing.
Special events
Eden United Methodist Church, 1620 Mill Springs Road, Jonesborough: The church will host a free spring clothing giveaway on Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon at the Greenwood Ruritan, located on Crockett Road in Jonesborough beside the church. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing will be available. Information, call 423-502-5111.
Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 694 Oakland Road, Telford: The Celestial City Quartet will sing at the church on Sunday at 11 a.m. Information, call 423-257-6451.
Princeton Free Will Baptist Church, 104 Water St., Johnson City: Revival services will be held Sunday through April 2 beginning at 7 nightly. Adam Wise and Robbie Dockery will be the speakers. Special singing will be featured during each service.
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 760 Cumberland Ave., Bristol, Virginia: Beginning Saturday, April 23, at 4:30 p.m., Emmanuel will offer a series of organ music every Saturday during the season of Easter. This series is a centennial celebration of Emmanuel’s current building and also the recent refurbishment of its pipe organ by the R.A. Colby Company of Johnson City. Admission is free.
