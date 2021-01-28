Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Live as Children of Light” is the title of the sermon for our online only worship service Sunday. The sermon, Sunday school lesson and the online worship experience will be available on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other information visit www.cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport: Sunday morning services at 9 and 11. Come and listen to wonderful worship and an inspiring message from the Bible.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Elizabethton: The Paul and Judy Jones Family will provide special music during Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service followed by a message from Pastor Rev. Nick Colbaugh. In addition to attending the services, other options include livestreaming at www.nlfwbchurch.com and via 93.3 FM radio for vehicles parked at the church.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: During our renovation project we will meet in the Family Life Center for all services. In-person Sunday services will be held at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will not run. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday morning service.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. Sunday for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe’s message for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service will be “A More Excellent Way.” The service will be livestreamed as all in-person meetings remain canceled because of COVID-19. The service will be available on Facebook, YouTube, and at 1stchurchjc.org. at a time of your convenience.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Join us for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service; “Sovereign Grace, Part 2,” from Jonah 3:1-10. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. We look forward to worshipping with you. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Drive, Johnson City: We will offer a livestreamed service at 10 a.m. this 4th Sunday after Epiphany. You may watch by going to oslc.church to first download the bulletin, and then go back to the icon to click onto the worship service. The sermon is titled “Fear Finds Wisdom!” and is based on Psalm 111:10. Information, visit oslc.church.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Gray: Guest Speaker, Donna Cherry will have a presentation on Huschka House Transitional Living: A Place to Bloom. Learn about the Huschka House, which provides affordable transitional living and support services for youth, including those aging out of foster care who are at-risk for homelessness. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live on Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Hear What The Spirit Saith,” from Revelation 3:14-22, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Special music will be provided by John Augustas. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m., children’s church at 11:15 a.m. We will not have a Sunday evening or Wednesday service. Our morning worship service and the Wednesday service can be seen on Facebook Live. Nursery provided for Sunday school and the morning worship service. Everyone welcome. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: One of the most cherished hymns of the Christian faith, “The Old Rugged Cross,” is the subject of Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon Sunday. He will use Scripture from 1 Peter as he continues the series “Hymns that Proclaim Him.”
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The congregation will meet in our spacious auditorium and balcony for worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The preparation for worship music will begin at 10:15 a.m. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday’s message by Dr. Wayne Emery is from the Gospel of Matthew 9:18-26 and has the topic “Get A Life: The Story of Lilly White and Jairita Lou.” Participants are encouraged to wear masks.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Join us this Sunday as Assistant Pastor Bobby Roberts continues through the Gospel of Mark. This week, he will give a sermon from Mark 14:1-11 titled “Convenient Excuses.” Please join us in-person at either the 8:30 or 11 a.m. service. You can also join through our website, wpcjc.org.
Special Events:
The G.O.D.S. Life Group at Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The group will provide a free meal for the community on Thursday, Feb. 4, from 6-7 p.m. The menu this month is biscuits, gravy, sausage, eggs, and cooked apples. Those coming for a meal are asked to come to the back parking lot of the church and you will be directed how to proceed. You will just drive through and someone will bring your meal to you. Meals will be served as long as food is available and we invite all to stop by for a hot meal. The church pantry is also open on Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon for those who may be in need of food. You can drive up to the front of the church where someone will greet you and then bring a food bag to your car.