ROAN MOUNTAIN - Christopher Eric “Chris” Whitehead, 45, Roan Mountain passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 after an extended illness. Chris was born July 11, 1975 in Johnson City. He was a graduate of Cloudland High School. He was a carpenter and a former employee of the Carter County School System . In earlier years he attended Little Mountain Baptist Church.
Survivors include his mother: Della Whitehead, His father: Bill Campbell and a son: Christopher Blake Whitehead.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. Raymond Hill officiating. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home will be: Jeff Whitehead, Joey Whitehead, Lee Bare, Jerry Cole, Tony Whitehead, Rick Whitehead, Rex Whitehead and Troy Whitehead . Honorary Pallbearers will be: Estel Whitehead and Jim McKinney. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Patricia & Jerry Cole and Sandra Guinn. The family will receive freinds from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home and then proceed to the cemetery. Friends may also visit with the family at the residence. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethtoln.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Whitehead family