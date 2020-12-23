Christmas meals for anyone in need will begin Christmas Eve morning in downtown Johnson City.
Bobbi Love, shelter director at the Johnson City Salvation Army said the agency, Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church and the Haven of Mercy coordinated their Christmas dining plans to make sure several opportunities for everyone to have a traditional holiday meal will be available.
At the Salvation Army Center of Hope at 200 Ashe St., shelter residents will sit down to a traditional holiday feast with ham and turkey, candied yams, creamed corn, rolls and cheesecake beginning at 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve.
Per precautionary COVID-19 measures in place for most of this year, the Salvation Army’s dining room will be cleaned and disinfected following the in-house meal and before the public is invited in to eat, a few at a time, from noon until 1 p.m. To-go boxes will be available at the door.
At 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the feasting will continue at The Melting Pot dining room at Munsey Memorial at 201 S. Roan St.
And on Christmas Day, diners and volunteers who wish to serve will celebrate the holiday together at the Haven of Mercy at 123 W. Millard St. from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Santa Claus will also be at the Haven throughout the day, handing out toys to every child in attendance.
Only 15 diners and 15 volunteers will be allowed inside the Haven dining room at one time. Everyone will have their temperature checked at the door. And everyone who comes inside must wear a mask.
Full holiday meals to go, toys for children of all ages and goodie bags for homeless adults will be available at the gate.
Grant Rockley, Haven of Mercy pastor and CEO, said about 150 meals will be delivered to people who are shut in and unable to come to the Haven on Chritmas Day, as well as holiday meals for the men and women at Unicoi County’s jails.
Rockley said the Haven has been blessed with everything needed to provide the Christmas meal to about 3,000 people, although desserts of every variety are always in demand.
For those who would like to bring a gift, monetary donations, milk and eggs and meat for ongoing Haven of Mercy meals, shelter and social services are needed.
With snow and dangerously cold weather forecast to begin on Christmas Eve, the shelters at the Salvation Army and the Haven will be open to all who need to come inside for the evening.
Rockley said the Haven’s shelters for men and women are always open to anyone who can pass a drug screen and a temperature check.
The Haven’s overnight residents will be allowed to stay inside throughout the day on Christmas Day when temperatures are not expected to rise out of the mid-20s.
Those who come to the Salvation Army for emergency shelter on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or any of the next several days may stay inside from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m.