If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit this year, there is no better way than Christmas lights. To see some of the best installments in the area, consider one of these following locations:
Founders Park and King Commons: These parks are home to this year’s Candy Land Christmas, hosted by Downtown Johnson City. The attraction includes 160 Christmas trees decorated by local businesses and nonprofit organizations. Founders Park is located between Commerce Street and West State of Franklin in downtown Johnson City. King Commons is located farther down Commerce St. across from Voodoo Chicken.
Pinnacle Speedway in Lights: This year marks the 26th anniversary of the Bristol Motor Speedway’s annual Christmas light trek. The event is sponsored by TVA and includes a four- mile course filled with 3 million lights. The show costs $20 per car from Sunday to Thursday and $25 on Friday and Saturday. The entrance is located on Highway 394. Visit https://bit.ly/3XM67Kf to purchase tickets.
Elizabethton Covered Bridge: The Covered Bridge Park in downtown Elizabethton has lights strung throughout the park and in the bridge itself. The park is also home to a temporary ice skating rink that is open Thursdays to Sundays until January. Tickets are $10. The park is located on East Elk Avenue.
Church Circle in Kingsport: The Church Circle houses a Christmas tree and a life-size nativity scene complete with wise men on camels and shepherds. It is located at 100 E. Church Circle.
Downtown Jonesborough: Jonesborough has transformed its downtown area into Christmas in Olde Jonesborough for a month-long celebration of the holiday season. Main Street is full of lights and decorations, and a large Chrsitmas tree resides next to the courthouse.
Downtown Kingsport: Kingsport is hosting its first ever holiday light walking trail, expanding on last year’s Christmas in the park and doubling the amount of Christmas trees. Trees decorated by local businesses will be dispersed throughout Glen Bruce Park and Centennial Park. Glen Bruce Park is on Broad Street while Centennial Park is on East Main Street.
East Tennessee State University Campus: ETSU has lights up across campus to spread the holiday cheer. A synthetic ice rink is also open to students and the public in the University Commons. ETSU's campus is located off West State of Franklin Road.
Natural Tunnel Park: The Natural Tunnel State Park in Duffield, Va., hosts its annual lighting of the tunnel, where participants can ride down a chairlift into the tunnel and be surrounded by thousands of lights while observing animated Christmas displays. It costs $5 for parking per car and another $5 per person for a round-trip chairlift ticket. A one-way ticket is only $4. Visit https://bit.ly/3Fgfb35 for more information.
