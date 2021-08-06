BRISTOL, Tenn. — Charles Esten first heard about Bristol and its place as the birthplace of country music when he was in middle school. It took him until Friday to get here and his enthusiasm and excitement were evident as he strode down an aisle to the stage of the Paramount Theater.
Esten is known to many for the acting roles he’s played on television’s “Nashville” (Deacon Claybourne) and the current Netflix sensation “Outer Banks” (Ward Cameron).
But music is what first drew him to a quest to entertain others.
“Music came first,” Esten told the Times News during an sit down interview moments after he bounded down that theater aisle and onto the stage. “If I saw a piano when i was a kid, I tried to play it. I got a guitar when I was fairly young.”
Esten, who will perform at the Paramount tonight, said he remembers wanting to make people laugh when he was a child. Later, as he began to write and sing songs, he noticed at times that he made them sad.
“It wasn’t until a couple of years ago I realized the through-line is I just want to make people feel something. It means everything to me. That’s why I love music. Music is the most direct route to that.”
He said he enjoys playing complex characters, like Deacon in “Nashville” and Ward in “Outer Banks,” because of the range of emotion it elicits from television viewers, Esten said not being with the audience to see and feel their response isn’t as satisfying as performing live in front of an audience.
“The immediacy of what we’re going to be doing (on stage at the Paramount), I just can’t get enough of, and I love it so much. If all goes well, it will connect with someone. As I look back, that’s all I ever really wanted.”
Born in Pittsburgh, Etsen moved to Alexandria, Virginia, while still in grade school. It was in middle school (“7th or 8th grade”) when he first learned about country music’s history, Nashville, and Bristol.
“It honestly means a whole lot to me,” Esten said when asked how it felt to arrive in Bristol. “I grew up with a father who loved country music. Once, when we were on a long trip and stopped at a truck stop for food and gas, he bought a — this is back when we listened to cassette tapes — it was a two-cassette set, “Lee Cash’s 50 Golden Years of Country Music.”
It wasn’t just the songs that captured Esten’s attention. Through narration between tunes, placing them in context and including quotes from performers, the tape set “laid out” the history of country music, Esten said.
“It’s unbelievable,” Etsen said. “Not only did I learn about the Grand Ole Opry — which later, to my deepest surprise I got to play at the Grand Ole Opry — I learned about Nashville listening to those tapes. Also, that’s where I first heard about Bristol. And about Ralph Peer coming here with his recording equipment. And A.P. Carter and the Carter family coming here to record. But I didn’t just hear someone else tell the story or read about it in a book. I heard it from the voice herself.”
With that, Esten used his cell phone to play a snippet from that tape set, filling the air with the voice of “Mother” Maybelle Carter telling a long-ago interviewer about how A.P. Carter heard about Peer being in Bristol looking for talent, and the Carter family going the next day to make a record.
“Picture me and my dad cruising down the highway at night, listening to that,” Esten said. “You can see it would mean a lot to me to finally be here at the place where it all happened.”
After playing in a band in college, Esten moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting.
When the show “Nashville” brought him to the real Nashville, “Intantly I felt like I was home,” Esten said. “We fell in love with Nashville and decided to stay.”
Over the past few years, Esten has toured and performed his music internationally. In 2017 he earned a Guiness World Record for releasing 54 original songs, one a week, for 54 consecutive weeks.
And the Grand Ole Opry? His last time performing there marked his 140th Opry time playing that historic stage.
“I can’t even wrap my head around that,” Esten said.
As of Friday evening, tickets to Esten’s show at the Paramount tonight remained available.