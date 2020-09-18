The U.S. Census Bureau will hold three mobile questionnaire awareness events at Carver Recreation Center, 322 W. Watauga Ave., this month to promote and assist residents with responding to the 2020 Census.
The events will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 22 and 29. The deadline for collecting census responses is Sept. 30. These events replace previously scheduled events at the Langston Centre.
The federal government requires a census be conducted once a decade to obtain a complete count of every person living in the United States.
The census count provides the basis for determining the number of representatives each state has in Congress and informs the redrawing of congressional district boundaries.
In addition, the count also influences the distribution of more than $675 billion in federal funds annually to states, counties, and communities to support resources such as schools, hospitals, and fire departments.
“A complete and accurate count is critical for residents and the community, because the results of the 2020 Census has both national and local implications,” said Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock. “Each year the Tennessee Department of Revenue shares certain state taxes with the City of Johnson City based on population. This means the higher the population count for the City of Johnson City, the more money the City receives.”
While Johnson City’s self-response rate of 66.7% is in line with the national average, the U.S. Census Bureau continues to go door to door following up with residents who have not yet responded. In addition, census teams have also been conducting mobile questionnaire assistance events at numerous locations in low-response areas across the state.
During the local events, Carver Recreation Center will provide access to a computer and the internet for those who have not yet completed the 2020 census. Census staff will be available to answer questions and provide language assistance with written instructions in non-English languages.
The U.S. Census Bureau is conducting similar events at the United Grocers Outlet, 1103 N. Roan St. Those events will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sept. 19, 24, and 26.
The 2020 census is a short questionnaire available at www.my2020census.gov. It can also be completed by phone or by mail.
“Completion of the census takes less than 10 minutes,” Brock said. “I encourage everyone to participate. Be counted and ensure Johnson City receives its appropriate share of federal funds and congressional and state representation.”
More information about the 2020 Census and why an accurate count is important to the City of Johnson City is available at www.johnsoncitytn.org/census2020.