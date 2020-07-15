The incident took place shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday, and the damage was done to about 10 headstones and markers in the Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church’s cemetery, located at the intersection of Mary and Patton streets.
Eugene Harris, an elder at the church, said the toppled and damaged headstones were discovered by a caretaker Saturday morning. The church was planning to contact a monument company that’s straightened headstones in the past for this latest incident, Harris said.
“It just devastates you that someone would do that,” Harris said.
At least one of the headstones will have to be replaced since it was broken into several pieces. The church will have to file a claim with its insurance company to have the headstones repaired and replaced, Harris said.
The Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church is the oldest church in Kingsport and was founded in 1820. About 1,100 people are buried there, with the earliest burial dating back to 1804.
DETAILS OF THE INCIDENT
According to reports with the Kingsport Police Department, an officer observed a white Impala pull out of the Travel Inn on Lynn Garden Drive shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday with no headlights on and a broken driver’s side brake light.
The officer activated his blue lights and the Impala pulled into the parking lot of the West Side Inn. However, the driver immediately did a 180-degree turn and fled on West Stone Drive toward Hawkins County.
The officer did not pursue the driver.