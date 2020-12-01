PINEY FLATS — The historic Cobb home in Piney Flats has witnessed hundreds of Christmas celebrations since its construction in the 1790s. Rocky Mount is inviting the community to join them for a special Christmas tour this season.
During this candlelight tour, tourists will be transported back to Christmas Eve 1791 as they celebrate the holidays with the Cobb family, Governor Blount, and their friends and neighbors. The house will be decorated in 1700s style, and visitors will learn all about the history of Christmas traditions in East Tennessee. Evening tours will conclude with a bonfire, hot cocoa, and baked goods.
This year, despite the coronavirus pandemic, Rocky Mount will expand its tour offerings to include a daytime tour, “A Colonial Christmas.”
Tours will have limited ticket availability. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.rockymountmuseum.com or by calling (423-538-7396).
Candlelight Christmas tours will be held Dec. 4-5 and 11-12. The daytime tours will be available during the weekdays of December. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for children and seniors. Rocky Mount offers discounted rates for groups of 10 or more and for Rocky Mount Historical Association members.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rocky Mount is limiting group sizes by requiring tickets be purchased in advance. During the tour, social distancing will be enforced and face coverings will be required in accordance with the Sullivan County mask mandate.