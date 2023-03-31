Like a lot of runners, I ate a lot of sweet potatoes back when I was training for distance events that required a diet full of healthy carbs and muscle-loving antioxidants. Even now that I don’t run so long or so far, I still love the orange-fleshed tubers because they’re so easy to prepare, play well with other ingredients, and are a relatively inexpensive source of stuff that’s good for the body such as beta carotene and vitamin C.

Usually, it’s enough to simple-slice them into fat wedges and then roast in a hot oven with a little salt and paprika. When I’m in the mood for something a little more filling but still vegetarian, I mash the insides after baking and slicing the potatoes in half, add some spices and other ingredients, and then spoon the mashed filling back inside the shells for a second bake.

