A woman who thought a cat was not being cared for properly took it in and gave it away on Craigslist to a man who is now charged with killing it.
Deamion Robert Davis, 19, 1404 Baxter St., Johnson City, was charged this week with aggravated animal cruelty. He was arraigned on the charge Wednesday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
According to a court document, after the cat was found dead and the incident was publicized, Krista Kennedy came forward and said she believed it was her cat.
She had been out of town and a friend, Steven Kacmar, was taking care of it while she was away.
Kacmar told police “he was watching the cat and let the cat out like usual,” and told Kennedy the cat never returned home.
Two days later, the cat was found dead.
Another woman, Cyndi Wall, also came forward and told police she took the cat in because “she did not agree with how Kacmar was taking care of the cat so she gave it away on Craigslist.com.
Johnson City police responded to the animal call April 18 around 1:30 p.m. at the Appalachian Funeral Home parking lot. A screwdriver, with what officers said appeared to be blood, was lying beside the cat.
The screwdriver and tape were sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to be examined, and Davis was linked to the act by fingerprints on the tape around the cat’s back legs.
Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter Director Tammy Davis said this incident was an example of why people should not advertise free animals on the internet.
"This is a prime example of why we tell people to not give animals away on Craigslist," she said. "Unfortunately there are people who want to harm animals and this is an easy for them to get them."