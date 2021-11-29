KINGSPORT — Those with a taste for homemade lasagna will soon have that itch scratched.
Casa Nostra looks to open in early December at 4250 Fort Henry Drive, according to Abdul Elmoumni, who co-owns the Italian restaurant with Driss Yousfi.
Elmoumni said the house speciality will be lasagna, rich in spices and seven cheeses. He said everything is made fresh daily, and customers can create their own dishes: pizza, pasta, sandwiches.
Casa Nostra is housed in the building once home to Crazy Tomato. Renovations are underway. Elmoumni said the vision is to open a full bar and outdoor patio by the summer of 2022.
In 2016, Yousfi and Elmoumni opened Casa Nostra Italian Cuisine in Greeneville. “Casa Nostra” means “Our Home,” as in “You are welcome in Our Home.”
In 2020, the duo opened Casa Nostra Mediterranean Cuisine & Bakery in Gray, but it later closed amid the pandemic.