HILTONS, Va. — Dust off your dancing shoes. Live music returns to the Carter Family Fold at the end of July.
The Carter Family Fold will present a special reopening event featuring the Brother Boys and Friends at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The concert is the first at the historic Scott County venue since early March 2020, when it closed because of the COVID pandemic.
“At present, we plan to continue weekly concerts through Nov. 20,” according to a statement released Thursday by the Carter Family Fold. “We will then close for the winter until March 2022 in case of a COVID resurgence. We ask that our audience be mindful of COVID and respectful of COVID concerns.”
The Brother Boys have reunited to bring their tongue and groove and infectious rhythm to the Carter Fold stage once again, according to the Fold’s announcement.
Ed Snodderly and Eugene Wolf began their brother-duet singing back in the 1990s, releasing three critically acclaimed recordings (two for Sugar Hill): “Plow,” produced by Jerry Douglas; the self-produced “Presley’s Grocery”; and one for England’s Zu-Zazz Records titled “Mulehead.” Years before the term Americana was born, they called their music New Hillbilly, which sounded good at the time — a way to distinguish the blending of country, bluegrass, and rockabilly. The Brother Boys have a knack for this old sound. The emotions and country heartache tones match the landscape of East Tennessee, where both grew up.
The lyrics of Snodderly’s “Diamond Stream” are featured on the walls of the Country Music Hall of Fame. His latest CD is titled “Record Shop.” Wolf has been a member of the acting company of the historic Barter Theatre since 1977. His award-winning show, “The Book of Mamaw.” played the Carter Fold in 2019 and hits the road again this summer.
Carter Fold audiences are familiar with Wolf from his numerous performances in Barter Theatre’s production of “Keep on the Sunny Side” as A.P. Carter.
Accompanying the Brother Boys will be some of their musician friends, including fiddler Lisa Pattison and bassist Brandon Story.
“Like Texas, the Fold has to have a fiddle in the band,” according to the announcement from the venue. “We have some special dancers lined up to entertain everyone, and it will be good to see the dance floor full once again and to see friends we have missed during the time we have been closed.”
Admission to the concert is $10, children 6-11 $2, and under age 6 free. Tickets will be sold at the door.
Kingsport Times News