ELIZABETHTON — Carter County will become the next Northeast Tennessee county to make the wearing of a mask mandatory in public. Mayor Rusty Barnett’s order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 17.
Sullivan and Washington County already have the requirement in effect.
The mayor’s latest order continues the retightening of restrictions designed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Carter County.
While public access has been restored to the courthouse, several meetings have been held remotely by electronic meetings, including last week’s Landfill Committee meeting and next week’s County Commission meeting, which includes an electronic public hearing on the proposed new county budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
Other meetings, such as Monday’s Budget Committee meeting, have been held in public at the Main Courtroom. The Carter County School Board is also meeting Thursday to decide on the reopening of county schools.