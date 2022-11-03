HILTONS, Va. — If Carson Peters’ earlier 2022 performances at the Carter Family Fold are any indication, expect a big crowd this weekend when the band returns to the historic venue.

Carson Peters and Iron Mountain will perform on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Carter Fold’s 2022 season of shows, ending Nov. 26.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video