NASHVILLE — State Rep. Scotty Campbell’s amended legislation to affirm Tennessee’s support for the 2nd Amendment advanced out of a House Civil Justice Subcommittee on Tuesday.
The amended bill would enact the “Tennessee Second Amend-ment Sanctuary Act,” which affirms that any treaty, executive order, rule, or regulation of the U.S. government that violates the federal 2nd Amendment is null, void and unenforceable in the state.
The Tennessee Constitution declares the citizens of the state have a right to keep and bear arms for their defense, but also says the Legislature shall have power to regulate the wearing of arms with a view to prevent crime.
State Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville, asked Campbell why the bill was necessary.
“My initial goal was to affirm and put into our code exactly where Tennessee stands,” Campbell, R-Mountain City, responded.
The Tennessee Department of Safety supports the bill which is sponsored in the Senate by state Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald. In the House, the bill now moves on to be considered by the full Civil Justice Committee
For more go to www.capitoltn.gov. The bill’s number is HB 0928.