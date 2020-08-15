KINGSPORT — Brandon Calton’s second professional mixed martial arts victory in as many tries did not come as easily as the first.
On Saturday’s Showcase MMA 113 inside the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center, Pennington Gap native Carlton won one minute and four seconds into the second round over Larry Greene out of Atlanta by TKO in the super heavyweight main event.
“This was a much different fight,” Calton said. “This guy came in as a professional boxer/Golden Gloves guy from Atlanta, so it was a whole different game plan and outcome.”
Most super heavyweight fights do not last past the first round and the last time Calton — a former East Tennessee State football player — was in the cage, his fight lasted only 14 seconds.
“This was a big test and I really wanted to see how I stood up against (Greene),” Calton said. “I’m more of a raw wrestler and it was good to kind of do something different.”
Both fighters went at each other from the outset and it was an even fight, even though Greene outweighed Calton by some 30 pounds. Greene was surprisingly quick with his hands, but that is to be expected from a pro-boxer background.
“Coming out quick kind of caught me off-guard,” Calton said. “Our game plan was to kind of react to his movements. It never goes the way it’s planned, though.”
In the second round, the fight had to be momentarily stopped by the referee as Calton had struck Greene in the back of the head unintentionally as a reaction to Greene landing a kick to Calton’s chest.
“That kind of messed me up,” Calton said. “When he kicked me here (pointing to chest), it took my breath and I closed my eyes. I just kind of swung blindly and didn’t know I had hit him in the head until the ref pushed me off of him.”
However, Calton gathered his composure and ended the fight soon thereafter by getting Greene up against the cage and landing several blows.
“If I had listened to my coaches from the get-go, that was the plan to establish the jab,” he said. “It was a well-learned lesson and I gained something from it and am grateful for the opportunity. (Greene) is a first-class guy and it’s great that they were able to come up here all the way from Atlanta.”
In the co-main event, Bryan Battle took three MMA 185-pound bout from former King University wrestling standout Garrett Fosdyck by way of a choke submission 3:21 into the first round.
Cole Ferrell defeated Kelli Gottardo 1:18 into the first round via the guillotine submission and Josh Oxendine got his first professional MMA victory with a first-round TKO just 24 seconds into the match with William Wilson.
The riveting combat Jiu Jitsu super heavyweight bout had Chandler Cole from Coeburn get a submission 8:03 into the round from Jeremiah Bowman.
Noah Lindsey took home the 155-pound MMA Showcase title with a triangle submission 40 seconds into the first round over reigning champ Nick Campbell.
Dallas Manspile went to his signature arm bar submission 1:18 into the first round in the 145-pound MMA fight and got a win over Michael Valladares.
Dalton Goins chalked up a win with a TKO over William Hale 2:21 into the first round. Shilmo Boyd out of Atlanta won a hard-fought split decision (185-pound MMA bout) over Chance Gloade in his debut.
In the first fight of the evening, Billy Bryant won by unanimous decision (28-27) over Taylor Rodrigue in the 170-pound Muay Thai fight.
