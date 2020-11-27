People who know me well know that I love, Love, LOVE to cook and create various concoctions in the kitchen. During these COVID-19 times, I have tried to use pantry items I had on hand, just so I wouldn’t have to get out and possibly expose myself to COVID-19. This has resulted in some unusual, tasty combinations.
Several months ago, I thought I’d like to have a pizza, but didn’t want to venture out to get one from a pizza place. Nor did I want to have one delivered. Fear of COVID-19 again! I love my Crock-Pot, so much so that I keep an extra one, still in the box, in my basement so that when the one I’m using quits, I will not be terribly inconvenienced. Looking online, I found several recipes for making pizza in a Crock-Pot.
Thus, the Pizza That’s Not a Pizza was made.
Here’s what I did:
Using olive oil, I liberally greased the bottom and sides of my Crock-Pot.
Next, I covered the bottom with ketchup.
I added a package of frozen sweet Italian sausage and about a pound of frozen ground beef.
I cooked that on high for about an hour.
To that, I added:
- About ¼ of a measuring cup of red wine
- 1 undrained can of diced tomatoes
- 1 undrained can of pitted black olives
- 1 undrained can of mushrooms
- 2 packages of ramen noodles (I kept the seasoning packets to use for something in the future.)
- 1 large onion, peeled, but uncut.
I was afraid the Crock-Pot would not have enough liquid, and so the ingredients would burn, so I added about 1 cup of chow-chow.
I kept on thinking, “How can I make this special? What can I do to kick it up a notch? What’s the surprise element?”
I opened my freezer in search of the elusive ingredient. I found a package of Brussels sprouts, one of my favorite vegetables. I added 1 package of frozen Brussels sprouts, knowing that the liquid produced would help prevent the “Pizza That’s Not a Pizza” from sticking.
I continued to cook all ingredients on high for 3 hours.
It was during this time, while the ingredients were cooking and the flavors blending, that I talked to my good friend Heidi Dulebohn. I told Heidi what I was fixing and she said, “I think you need to write down your recipe. That sounds delicious!” So Heidi, I took your advice, and not for the first time!
As I was ready to serve the “Pizza That’s Not a Pizza,” I sprinkled a liberal amount of cheddar cheese over the top of each individual serving, but not in the Crock-Pot. I knew more cheese could be easily added for the individual servings. I intentionally refrained from adding spices to “Pizza That’s Not a Pizza,” so that everyone could adjust the taste to the desires of their own taste buds.
As I’ve written before, when I was young, my mother would sometimes make vegetable soup, using items she wanted rid of from the refrigerator. Leftovers of just about any vegetable would find itself in the mix. Vegetables I remember the most are tomatoes, potatoes, corn, green beans, dried beans, peas, carrot and celery sticks, maybe part of an onion or part of a clove of garlic. Mama’s vegetable soup became my inspiration for adding the ramen noodles, chow-chow and Brussels sprouts. While they were items I wanted to get rid of from my pantry and freezer, I didn’t think about using any of these until most of the other ingredients were in the Crock-Pot.
“Pizza That’s Not a Pizza” really does not taste or look much like pizza. However, it sure is good! I think it’s just what going to be cooking at my house as the weather gets chilly!