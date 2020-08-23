BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County students head back to the classroom in a hybrid — or blended — learning format Monday, returning for the first time since the 2020 school year was shortened because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday and Tuesday, “A” schedule students are to attend schools in person, while Thursday and Friday “B” schedule students are to attend. All students will utilize virtual learning on Wednesdays as well as the other two days they’re not in school.
Students in the Virtual Learning Academy remain remote learners daily, as do students whose parents or guardians request online learning five days a week through the “remote choice option” instead of the hybrid model.
Of the more than 8,800 students enrolled for 2020-21, more than 1,800 have opted for the Virtual Learning Academy.
Kingsport City Schools is in all-virtual mode until further notice, while Bristol Tennessee Schools are returning grades pre-K through 6 in person on Monday and grades 7-12 in a hybrid format, two days a week in the building and the other three virtual.
How the hybrid plan works
“On Aug. 7, 2020, our Board of Education decided for all schools to transition from online instruction to our ... hybrid learning model, beginning ... Aug. 24, 2020,” the school system posted, citing a statement from Director of Schools David Cox on Thursday.
The school year began Aug. 5 under an all-virtual format.
“Your school(s) either have or will be in touch with you to let you know if your student(s) will follow an A or a B schedule.”
Those opting for remote/online learning are asked “that in making the request to continue online learning that you make a commitment through the end of the first nine weeks, which is Oct. 9, 2020, or until the district returns all students to in-person learning.”
As for busing, Transportation Supervisor Billy Miller said that “all buses will be running the same route as last year beginning on Monday, Aug. 24.”