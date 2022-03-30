The Milligan outdoor track and field teams are off to a strong start to the 2022 season.
Through the first two meets of the season, over 50 athletes have competed for the Buffs at Columbia International University and Montreat College.
Milligan track and field has logged nine NAIA “A” standards and 14 national qualifying marks overall. In the Appalachian Athletic Conference ledger, Milligan owns 32 top-five conference marks.
Freshman Bryn Woodall set the Buffs' all-time outdoor 5k mark with a 14:17.65 effort, the No. 3 time in the nation this season. Woodall’s performance headlined a strong team showing in the event at CIU as Aaron Jones, Will Stockley and Eli Cramer all joined Woodall with NAIA “A” standards and national top-10 times that were faster than the previous school record.
Stockley and Avery DeWolf Burton joined Woodall as two-time national qualifiers in the 5k and 1,500 at CIU.
Freshman Alex Brittain logged a school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase this past weekend at Montreat. He posted the No. 5 time in the NAIA (9:44.25) and took first place.
Junior Ali Burns also won the steeplechase at Montreat with a top-15 time nationally (12:11.09).
Both teams return to action against high level competition at the William & Mary Colonial Relays this weekend.
GOLF
The golf team swept the AAC’s Golfer of the Week awards for their efforts this past week. Senior Alayna Perryman and freshman Alvaro Huidobro were honored for their efforts in the Agnes McAmis Memorial at Graysburg Hills.
Perryman, the reigning AAC Player of the Year, logged her sixth top-five tournament finish in as many events in 2021-22.
She finished tied for first with a 36-hole total of 146, the third-lowest two round score in program history. Perryman finished as the tournament runner-up after a three-player playoff and the No. 14 Buffs finished second overall. Monday marked her second weekly award this season.
Huidobro led the way for a third-place finish out of 15 teams for Milligan men’s golf at Graysburg Hills. He tied for eighth in the 93-man field with a one-under 143 in the two round tournament. He posted a minus-two day two score to jump 12 spots to earn his third top-10 finish of the season.
Milligan golf heads to the Eagle Invitational at the Griffin Gate Golf Club next week. The Buffs host the Mountain Empire Intercollegiate at the Elizabethton Golf Club April 11-12.
TENNIS
The tennis teams conclude their regular season this weekend with a pair of AAC matchups at Montreat and against Bluefield.
Both the men's and women's teams have already secured winning seasons and posted double-digit wins heading into its final regular season week. Milligan’s men own a 10-6 record, the Buffs’ winningest season in over 15 years.
The women’s tennis squad is 11-6 and having its most successful season since winning the AAC regular season title in 2016.
Milligan’s women scored an impressive 4-3 win at Reinhardt on Monday, marking the second win for the Buffs over a team receiving votes in the national rankings this year.