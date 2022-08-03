featured Bucs stay cool By JOE AVENTO javento@johnsoncitypress.com Joe Avento Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Aug 3, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Offensive tackle Fred Norman gets some water during a break in practice. He also was modeling ETSU's new white helmets, which they will wear this season. By JOE AVENTO javento@johnsoncitypress.com The East Tennessee State football team opened preseason camp Wednesday and staying hydrated during a 90-degree day was of the utmost importance for the defending Southern Conference champions. Tight end Noah West stays hydrated during practice. By JOE AVENTO javento@johnsoncitypress.com First-year head coach George Quarles talks to the team after its first practice. By JOE AVENTO javento@johnsoncitypress.com Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Football Team Cool Preseason Bucs Stay Importance Sport Champion Southern Conference Joe Avento Sports Director Joe Avento is the Sports Editor for the Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times News and has covered East Tennessee State University athletics and local golf since 1987. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Joe Avento Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video ON AIR