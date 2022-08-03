Fred Norman, ETSU

Offensive tackle Fred Norman gets some water during a break in practice. He also was modeling ETSU's new white helmets, which they will wear this season.

The East Tennessee State football team opened preseason camp Wednesday and staying hydrated during a 90-degree day was of the utmost importance for the defending Southern Conference champions.

Noah West, ETSU

Tight end Noah West stays hydrated during practice.
ETSU Quarles

First-year head coach George Quarles talks to the team after its first practice.

