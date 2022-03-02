ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Jordan King knows seedings don’t mean anything in a college basketball tournament. He learned the hard way.
King, East Tennessee State’s sharp-shooting guard, played at Siena last season. His team won the regular season of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and was seeded No. 1 in the conference tournament.
The Saints were feeling pretty good about themselves entering the tournament in Atlantic City, N.J. Then the reality of postseason play hit.
They lost to Iona, seeded ninth, 55-52. They were one and done.
It’s a lesson not lost on ETSU, which enters the Southern Conference tournament as a huge underdog, seeded eighth in the 10-team field.
The Bucs take on No. 9 The Citadel on Friday at 5 p.m. in Harrah’s Cherokee Center.
“We definitely know rankings don’t really mean anything when you go into your conference tournament,” King said. “Anything can happen. You can lose to the lowest seed the first round when you're supposed to win the championship. So anything could happen.”
Teams always say the entire season comes down to three days in March. For the Bucs for the first time in 17 season, it might come down to four days in March — if they can make it that far.
The last team to win four games to win the SoCon tournament was Clemson and that was back in 1939.
ETSU’s players say they want to shock the world, but when you mention that to Bucs coach Desmond Oliver, he bristles.
“I just want to win the next one,” Oliver said. “We first have to win Friday to get to Saturday my thing to the guys has been ‘Let’s make sure that we don’t forget the steps it takes to win on Friday.’ ”
The winner faces a daunting task, a non Saturday meeting with No. 1 Chattanooga.
“March is every college basketball player’s favorite time of year,” King said. “In March, anything could happen. That’s why they call it madness.”
ETSU enters the postseason 15-16 overall. The Citadel is 12-17. The teams split their two meetings this season.
The winner of the tournament earns the SoCon’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
SCOUTING THE CITADEL
All-conference forward Hayden Brown is the payer that makes the Bulldogs go. Brown, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound grad student, averages 18.5 points and leads the SoCon in rebounding at 9.4.
“He's really good,” Oliver said. “I think he could play anywhere in the country, Duke, Tennessee. He’s just a bad dude, like a linebacker dressed as a basketball four man.”
All-freshman team selection Jason Roche averages 13.2 points for the Bulldogs. He’s played more minutes than anybody else (35.9 per game) in the SoCon this season and shoots 40% from 3-point range.
Tyler Motte averages 10.7 points.
ABOUT THE BUCS
ETSU is coming in off a victory over UNC Greensboro.
King is ETSU’s leading scorer with 455 points, an average of 14.7 per game. Ledarrius Brewer has 454 points, averaging 14.6. David Sloan also averages in double figures at 12.5. he’s also getting 5.2 assists per game, tops in the conference. He’s trying to become the first ETSU player since Mister Jennings to lead the SoCon in assists.
All three of those players earned All-SoCon honors on Wednesday.