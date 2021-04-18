While 2020 provided a host of challenges for the region, BrightRidge stepped up in multiple ways to assist customers struggling through a pandemic and the associated economic slowdown.
Several steps included doubling assistance to customers through the Heisse Johnson Hand Up Program, supporting small businesses through the Region AHEAD effort, and partnering with the Tennessee Valley Authority to fund a new Home Uplift program at $400,000 annually to assist lower income homeowners with weatherization, heating and cooling system upgrades.
“Last year was unlike any in recent memory,” BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes said. “But we didn’t slow down, with our Board of Directors authorizing a substantial response to community need while planning for the future in our company’s role as a cornerstone for economic development in the region.”
As 2020 closed, BrightRidge Broadband successfully completed six Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development grant programs on time and under budget, which dramatically increased access to nation-leading 10 GB high-speed broadband in rural Washington County.
The $2.3 million project, including a $463,791 BrightRidge match, also provides free high-speed wi-fi available to the public at every Washington County school as well as the campuses of Science Hill High School, Indian Trail Intermediate School and South Side Elementary in Johnson City.
Free BrightRidge grant-funded public wi-fi is also available at the Appalachian Fair Grounds in Gray, Bowmantown Ruritan, Limestone Ruritan, Leesburg Ruritan, Oak Glen Community Center and Telford Ruritan.
Two of the state grants also allowed BrightRidge to provide fiber in the previously unserved Bowmantown and Pleasant Valley communities.
Building off fiber trunk lines installed through grant funding, BrightRidge has already added an additional 1,000 serviceable addresses near the rural grant award areas.
“We are leading with first-in-the-nation broadband service levels and pushing service out to customers in rural areas,” Dykes said. “In today’s world, our customers can’t afford to be without reliable electricity and high-speed broadband, and we are honored to serve them.”
Similarly, BrightRidge led Northeast Tennessee in 2019 with the region’s first major solar production facility, a 5 MW Solar Farm in Telford. BrightRidge’s share of production from the Telford Solar Farm is distributed under a Community Solar program with residential and commercial customers.
In 2020, the BrightRidge Board of Directors authorized the public power company to again partner with Silicon Ranch to build a new 9 MW solar farm in western Washington County under the flexible terms of BrightRidge’s new 20-year Partnership Agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority.
For the first time ever in 2020, TVA included a flexible generation provision that enables local power companies to generate up to 5 percent of annual usage in clean energy to lower costs and support communities.
“Working through several state-level industry organizations, BrightRidge strongly advocated for flexibility as a way to allow local power companies to respond to the specific needs of our customers,” Dykes said. “At the same time, you only have to look at the headlines to know solar generation is a critical economic development recruitment tool.”
Dykes indicated BrightRidge will be breaking ground on this project in western Washington County off Martin Road sometime this summer.
In addition to solar production, BrightRidge will continue to expand its existing electric vehicle charging system in 2021.
The company currently operates four Level 2 charging stations in downtown Jonesborough, downtown Johnson City, Boones Creek at the BrightRidge office and the Gray Fossil Site.
“In partnership with the state of Tennessee, TVA and local power companies will help build a network of fast Level 3 electric vehicle-charging stations across the state,” Dykes said. “We know several electric-only models are available today, with many, many more to follow. And local power companies like BrightRidge will be here to help power this new mode of personal transportation.”
